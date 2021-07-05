The right-wing media and politicians are delaying herd immunity and are thereby killing West Virginians. Here’s a good example of how.
On May 5th, Fox’s Svengali Tucker Carlson told his audience, “Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States ... . The actual number is almost certainly higher than that, perhaps vastly higher than that”
However, Carlson used the highly suspect VAERS system as his source, not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC later stated that the VAERS data was incorrect, saying, “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”
Regardless, GOP politicians have used Carlson’s statement to repeat the claim that vaccines are dangerous, directly resulting in our remaining unvaccinated Americans to be 49% Republican versus only 29% Democrat, and creating a toxic situation where Republicans in general fail to give President Joe Biden the political credit he is due for halting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Around the same time as Carlson’s nonsensical declaration, three GOP senators made their own weird statements about why they were not going to be vaccinated. Sens. Ron Paul, R-Ky., and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said they had already gotten COVID-19 (no doubt due to their skeptical attitudes regarding taking preventive measures regarding the pandemic) and, therefore, needed no shots. Their views run contrary to CDC guidance, but they don’t seem to care.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., had an even wilder explanation. Per a Forbes piece, Braun said he was concerned about the vaccine’s ties to abortion-derived cell lines.
At about the same time, an NPR/PBS/Marist poll showed that 49% of GOP men and 41% of all Republicans stated that they had no intention of ever getting vaccinated. In the middle of the worst pandemic in a century, only 29% of Republicans saw vaccine distribution as their top national priority (as opposed to 60% of Democrats). Herd immunity is defined as 70% vaccinated or immune. There is no way America can reach that goal without GOP voters, especially men, changing their stance on vaccinations.
What is even stranger is that former president Donald Trump and his entire family were quietly given the vaccine in January. As opposed to Mike Pence and his wife, Trump purposefully chose to get the jab in private with no fanfare. Advisers wanted him to get the vaccination with great fanfare to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated themselves. Obviously, Trump thought there would be no political benefit to rolling up his sleeve and revealing his flabby arm.
Trump has been very vocal about a million and one topics since his defeat in November 2020. But the only time he seems to want to address the vaccine issue is to pat himself on the back for giving private companies the funding to develop them. Obviously, Trump cares little about actually getting the vaccine into the arms of his supporters.
Although he stated in a March 16 interview that the vaccines are safe and he would “recommend it,” advocating for vaccinations has clearly not been a priority for him.
An astonishing 69% of West Virginia’s voters went for Trump in November 2020. If you still believe he truly cares about West Virginians, ask yourself why he isn’t screaming at the top of his lungs for his Mountain State supporters to be vaccinated. He certainly talks about the non-existent election fraud topic incessantly, but not about the need for inoculating reluctant Trumpers.