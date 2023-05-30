“Nearly 25% of West Virginia adults were cigarette smokers — the highest percentage of any state in the country” — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2018
•••
The surgeon general indicates that, “Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death among adults in the United States.” Tobacco use of any type kills, period. Smoking is harmful to many body organs, leading to heart disease, stroke and cancer. I know. My wife died of lung cancer two years ago.
Smoking contributes to almost 20% of American deaths, which amounts to nearly a half-million of our citizens each year, according to the CDC. Despite this fact, the GOP-controlled West Virginia Legislature failed to raise tobacco taxes in its 2023 session (currently $1.20) to at least the national average of $1.91 a pack. As a result, many West Virginians will die, regardless of their political beliefs.
According to the CDC, many Americans once smoked but have quit. However, despite the warnings, 12% of Americans still smoke.
In West Virginia, nearly 12,000 residents die annually because of tobacco. In 2009, the last time figures were compiled by the CDC, the health care costs alone from smoking in the state were more than $1 billion annually
A high number of West Virginians also use smokeless tobacco (including 19% of high school boys). And studies have shown that people who vape (which is addictive) are less likely to attempt to quit, believing it to be better than cigarette smoking.
Cigarettes and tobacco are taxed to offset the tremendous cost of treating tobacco-related diseases and to fund prevention efforts. Smoking costs the United States $600 billion annually. This includes $240 billion in direct health care costs, plus lost productivity because of smoking related illness and death.
However, much more importantly, according to the CDC, “Increasing the price of tobacco products is the single most effective way to reduce consumption.”
West Virginia’s low cigarette tax is simply unacceptable, especially when we review the facts regarding taxation and usage.
In West Virginia, tobacco products can be purchased by age 18, and plenty of those younger than that can find ways around the law where it’s loosely enforced. In the United States, according to the CDC, 16% of high-schoolers use tobacco-related products, and nearly 90% of these children use vaping. In West Virginia, youth are more likely to smoke than the national average, the CDC states.
Younger people (and lower-income groups) are much more likely to respond to higher cigarette pricing. Therefore, West Virginia’s children are the ones who suffer the most because the Legislature has not increased taxes. Plus, much of that tax money can, and should, be spent on efforts to reduce tobacco usage.
The Legislature should raise the state’s tobacco tax to at least equal the national average ($1.91). Yet, legislation to increase those taxes went nowhere. Senate Bill 84, the Tobacco Products Excise Tax Act, would have increased taxes on a pack of cigarettes by $1.50, to $2.70 total. House Bill 2051 also addressed the problem. But both bills failed in the 2023 regular session.
As a public health official, I just do not understand how this could have happened. As stated above, smoking kills Republicans, Democrats and independents. It is past time that the GOP leaders in the Legislature put forth bipartisan legislation to address this serious health care problem.