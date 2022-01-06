“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., January 2021
“Disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.” — McCarthy’s description of Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
Despite 60 lawsuits being thrown out by various courts, many by conservative Trump-appointed judges, the “Big Lie” that former president Donald Trump somehow had the 2020 election “stolen” from him persists. And there are a few related lies. And, per polls, many in the GOP still believe these lies.
One lie is that the Capitol riot was actually a peaceful protest and that the rioters were simply invited into the U.S. Capitol by law enforcement. It was not peaceful, as we all saw on Jan. 6 as it unfolded. And 725 people have been arrested in conjunction with investigations into the rioting. More than 220 are being charged with assault/resisting arrest.
But only a minority of Republicans (39%) remember what all of us viewed, that it was obviously very violent. Nearly as many (29%) remember it as being not very violent or not violent at all, according to a report from The Associated Press. In fact, many of the rioters possessed weapons. Some of them were former and current military. Seventy-five rioters are facing charges of using these weapons.
And, as a result, 140 of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers were physically and mentally injured. Some seriously, with one dying. Two committed suicide. Yes, a few of the thousand or so police officers simply gave up because of the overwhelming number of rioters. A handful of police have been disciplined for giving into their fright.
Another lie is that Trump bears little or no responsibility for the attack. In fact, only 22% of GOP voters believe he does bear significant responsibility. But the facts are much different. Trump’s own words prove his culpability.
Trump gave a long, rambling speech (filled with lies about the election) to the crowd on Jan. 6, such as, “our election victory [was] stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats ... . We will stop the steal ... . We’re not going to let it happen.” Plus, “And you have to get your people to fight.” He used the word “fight” several times.
And he derided Republican members of Congress who said they would vote to certify Joe Biden’s victory in accordance with the Constitution as “weak,” saying, “We’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So, let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Trump did mention marching “peacefully” once in his long speech. However, when taken in context with his other remarks, he had clearly riled up the crowd to take action because it was, he falsely claimed, a “matter of national security.”
Another ridiculous accusation is that it was a liberal group somehow in disguise leading the rioting. Although some conservatives would like this to be true, it is not. No antifa members participated or were arrested (even McCarthy confirmed this). However, there were a dozen radical right-wing groups involved, including the Proud Boys; the National Socialist Club; Boogaloo Boys; Rise Above Nation; the Oath Keepers; and the Three Percenters. Many of their participants have been charged and some locked up for committing violent acts during the riot.
As of the end of 2021, there have been 70 rioters who have been sentenced by various judges. A total of 49 were either jailed or sentenced to home detention, with sentences of up the 5 years. More are expected.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and McCarthy have clearly done us all a disservice by refusing to help form a joint commission on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The House Committee investigating the riot is being attacked by McCarthy and others.
What can be done to bring the GOP masses back to reality? The first step is for McCarthy and McConnell to reiterate what they said immediately after the Capitol breach. And not backtrack or encourage GOP voters to believe the lies. The second step is for both to soundly endorse the bipartisan House committee and demand answers as to the role of Trump and others in attempting to overthrow a fair and honest election.