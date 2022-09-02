Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“For many West Virginians, prescription medicine can be the difference between wellness and illness or even life and death”- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a statement released July 25, 2019. 

Sen. Capito stated the above, yet she hypocritically voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which lets Medicare begin to lower drug prices for seniors. I applaud the passing of the Act, which would not have been possible without Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia. 

