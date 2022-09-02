“For many West Virginians, prescription medicine can be the difference between wellness and illness or even life and death”- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a statement released July 25, 2019.
Sen. Capito stated the above, yet she hypocritically voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which lets Medicare begin to lower drug prices for seniors. I applaud the passing of the Act, which would not have been possible without Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
But the truth is that both parties have lots of problems due to their need for contributions to get elected. It’s about the only thing that is truly bipartisan.
My background is in health care, specifically mass purchasing, so I will zero in on that topic and how lobbyist money is hurting my fellow Medicare recipients, who are paying more for drugs than residents of every other democracy, according to a report from Open Secrets.
The Inflation Reduction Act addresses long overdue climate change efforts, expands health care coverage and caps Medicare Part D personal expenditures. It also permits the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to begin to negotiate Medicare drug prices, cutting costs for our senior citizens. However, regarding Medicare drug negotiations, the Inflation Reduction Act merely opened the door. Much more is needed.
One of my favorite advocacy groups is AARP. A recent newsletter from the organization explained the drug negotiation process in great detail.
To summarize, there will only be 10 drugs which will be negotiated and even then, not until 2026. That’s right, of the thousands of drugs out there, CMS will only be authorized to pick 10 to negotiate prices. And then not until 2026, for no reason other than politics. A solid drug negotiation program could be established in a matter of months building on existing Veterans Affairs prices and procedures. Another 15 drugs will be added in 2027, another 15 in 2028 and 20 in 2029. That’s still a paltry number.
I spent nearly 20 years with three massive national health care purchasing groups. Each one purchased billions of dollars of drugs annually. But their purchasing power is nowhere near that of the federal government’s Medicare program.
As one part of my duties, I would supervise analysis of medical supply and drug pricing for large hospital systems. Even though these systems were massive, we cut their drug prices an average of 15% to 20% versus what they could do on their own. Just imagine how much Medicare can cut prices, if it were given the authority to negotiate ASAP for all drugs used by our seniors.
So, why hasn’t Medicare had this authority since the creation of Medicare Part D in 2003? The answer is one word: politics. George W. Bush got his party (the traditional, reasonable GOP) to go along with expanding Medicare to cover drugs, a great accomplishment. However, the GOP leadership would not agree unless Medicare was prohibited from negotiating prices.
The GOP was supposed to be the party of the free market, yet it blocked a federal agency from going to the free market to negotiate pharmaceutical prices for seniors. Sort of counterintuitive, unless you understand the role of money in politics. But the GOP is not the only party worried about offending Big Pharma, which gets us back to the Inflation Reduction Act -- passed with 50 Democratic Senators and no Republican Senators at all, including Capito.
If all 50 of those Senate Democrats wanted Medicare to negotiate for all drugs, it would have been in the bill. But it was not. Why? The answer is that both parties are getting excessive contributions from Big Pharma. .
So far this year, of the top 10 recipients of pharma lobbyist dollars in the House, four are Democrats and six are Republicans.
The Senate gets its share of Big Pharma dollars, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. getting the most at $294,896. The Democrats are projected to hold the Senate and it shows. Of the top 10 recipients of Big Pharma dollars, eight are Democrats, including Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., at no. 2.
Both parties are on the payroll of Big Pharma. So, it is any wonder that Medicare is still constrained from immediately negotiating prices for all drugs? Or that it can’t do anything at all for several years?
The only way that this situation will ever change is to have major campaign contribution reforms via national legislation.