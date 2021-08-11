“We need to declare a war on drugs,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Dec. 12, 2016.
It has been nearly five years since Manchin made this statement about West Virginia’s drug crisis. But the crisis still exists. You can’t just declare a war and then run it without a solid long-term strategic plan, as we learned from Ronald Reagan’s “War on Drugs.”
We invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 for good cause. The Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda terrorists (predominantly Saudis) who had attacked the United States a month prior. There was clear bipartisan support for George W. Bush’s subsequent actions to “win the war,” as there should have been.
But we have been there for 20 years now, our longest war. And one clearly without a long-term winning strategy.
The best history of this period can be found in a detailed Council on Foreign Relations piece. Honestly, reading it is very depressing.
At the start, the U.S. had both al-Qaeda and the Taliban on the run. But then, in one of the worst foreign policy decisions in modern times, Bush decided to invade Iraq, which (contrary to what Bush said) had absolutely nothing to do with the 9/11 attack. In accordance with their mandate from the President, our defense forces soon began to be diverted from Afghanistan to Iraq in order to defeat Saddam Hussein.
A few years prior to 9/11, I was at a private conference of large hospital system CEOs in Aspen. The Keynote speaker was former President George H.W. Bush. He had served honorably in the military and had been director of the CIA, as well as Reagan’s vice president, before being elected president in 1988. He understood the demands and horrors of war. Bush had the respect of our military.
I still remember him talking about Desert Storm. Daddy Bush said that he and our military leaders had established clear goals before going into Iraq. When these aims were clearly achieved, he ordered the military to depart, and they did. It was a tremendous victory for the U.S. and its allies. Yes, Hussein stayed in power, but that actually helped us strategically in that he strongly opposed Iran.
But Bush the younger wanted to show his father and the world that he could do what the senior Bush had not been able to achieve, getting rid of Hussein. And he did so, but not until after losing many American lives and spending an outrageous amount of money. And now, after wasting $2 trillion on Iraq alone, and losing many lives, we have an Iraqi regime which quietly supports the Iranians, our biggest regional foe. Which brings us back to Afghanistan.
Since 2002, things have gone poorly for the government. We have poured our support into the nation, but they have lost ground to the Taliban.
Even though peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government began in September, it was obvious from the start that the talks were going nowhere. The Taliban wanted 5,000 prisoners released, which eventually happened. However, the Taliban continued to insist on the eventual establishment of an Islamic state even after the exchange. In other words, the Taliban obviously believed that they would win long-term, especially after the U.S. withdrawal, which already begun. And they continued to attack the Afghan government.
After the 2020 Presidential election, the U.S. withdrawal increased. And the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government continued to go nowhere.
We have been supporting the Afghan government for 20 years. We have given them money, ground troops, air support and military training. One study estimated that the Afghan war alone has cost $2 trillion on our end and claimed 241,000 lives, including 2,100 Americans.
Trump and Biden were right in withdrawing. Afghanistan is not an American territory. It is an independent state that must survive on its own with the support of its citizens. If the government cannot survive now, and it looks like it won’t, it never will.