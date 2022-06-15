“The bill we have today to vote on, Women’s Health Protection Act ... make no mistake, it is not Roe v. Wade codification, it is an expansion.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on a bill proposed by Democrats.
Manchin may or may not be correct. But one thing is certain. If the Supreme Court ignores precedent and overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, we are in for chaos. Let’s look at the history of abortion.
Back in the day, some American women might have been coerced to get abortions by men. Certainly, some anti-abortion groups believe this to be true.
And it is a fact that women in the military at one time were forced to abort or be discharged. Another historical fact is that it was future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who represented the female officer, a religious Catholic, when she sued the U.S. Air Force to change the policy. Even though the Supreme Court declined to take up the case that was brought, the Air Force relented, and the policy was changed. We all agree that this sort of abortion coercion, forced abortions, should not be permitted in America.
China, run by men, did the same thing to enforce its poorly thought-out “one child per couple” policy. Virtually all Americans also agree that what China did was not right. Women should control their own bodies, not be forced by men to do what those particular men think is correct.
Historically, there have always been abortions in all states, although it was illegal in a minority of states and done in back alleys. Abortions were viewed as “socially unacceptable” in the other places, but they weren’t illegal.
In 1973, the Supreme Court came to a commonsense compromise on abortions, a middle ground based on the history of abortion in the United States.
The Supreme Court found that it’s not an “either or” situation. Per the decision in Roe v. Wade, a pregnancy must not be terminated if the fetus is viable. Therefore, the only relevant discussion that should be taking place is “when is the fetus viable?”
A clear majority of the U.S. public agrees with a reasonable compromise position, as shown in numerous surveys. According to Pew Research, only 8% to 10% believe it should always be illegal and another 27% believe it should be illegal in most cases. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was exactly the sort of compromise that is supported by the majority of U.S. citizens. Neither side got exactly what it wanted.
So, why did the Supreme Court even agree to take up the current abortion case and potentially ignore precedent? The answer has a lot more to do with religion, politics and who is on the court than the law.
Right-wingers have been trying to get this decision overturned since 1973. Their position is that aborting a fetus is equivalent to murdering a child. And they are willing to do anything to stop it, including having murdered at least one physician.
So, red states have severely limited abortion access over the past 50 years, which has had the effect of limiting abortions for lower-income people unable to travel easily to other states for abortions.
Politically, we have the most right-wing, politicized court in a century. Wily old Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made sure of that by refusing to consider Obama’s nominee (Merrick Garland), and then pushing through Amy Coney Barrett with only weeks left in Donald Trump’s term and conveniently doing away with the filibuster rule when it comes to Supreme Court nominations.
Finally, we have the misleading statements made by the three most recent justices when they appeared before Congress as nominees. All indicated that precedent is a key cornerstone of the Supreme Court on the abortion issue and one they would adhere to. It appears that they either outright lied or were at least confusingly vague.
For what might be the only time in its history, out of the nine justices on the Supreme Court, six are very religious Catholics. The official position of the Catholic Church on abortion is clear. So much so that the Catholic Church has refused to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi communion because she will not actively disavow a woman’s right to an abortion.
The leaked draft decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, indicates that overturning Roe v. Wade will be helpful in that it will decrease the conflict around abortion. He’s a highly intelligent man but has his religious blinders on. He knows that the situation before 1973 was anything but peaceful.
In fact, overturning Roe will have several unintended consequences. Women will still get abortions, although it will be more cumbersome and expensive. It’s the lower-income women who will not. And that will lead to more welfare kids — children that conservatives will ignore, not wanting to assist poor mothers financially.