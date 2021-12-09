“I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward. But I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., regarding Build Back Better legislation.
I lived in a rural Georgia County for many years. In that poor county, there were many problems with the effectiveness of local government, which was controlled by a small group of influential, wealthy families. I had many, many ideas for improving governmental operation, some of which were controversial.
Back then, I was politically naïve and wanted to address these problem areas upfront when I campaigned for office. The manager of my first campaign for county commissioner once told me, “You have got to get elected first,” so just choose the issues that could get you there. I did and won 70% of the vote.
But I wasn’t as smart when I took office, ignoring subsequent advice to take it slow. As a fiscal conservative, I immediately took on the wasteful funding of the local hospital. More than 5% of the county budget was going to support an independent hospital that had an average daily census of only three full beds. Obviously, in a county with limited resources, there were better ways to spend that money.
However, the most influential families in the county paid little taxes because of Georgia’s regressive tax breaks on large acreage (the state’s so called “conservation” law, designed to keep the wealth of families like these intact). These key players, therefore, supported the hospital getting a large amount of the local tax money they did not pay.
I successfully cut that amount in half, but that action caused so much commotion among rural residents and the county elite that I narrowly lost the next election. That experience taught me a lesson about politics. And, sadder but wiser, I quickly made a comeback and got reelected.
I’m wondering if Joe Biden and the Democrats are making the same mistake I made — doing the right thing but losing the election. Intellectually, I’m 100% in favor of the infrastructure and the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bills. In fact, I supported the $3 trillion Build Back Better package, along with the tax increases on the wealthy needed to fully pay for it.
But the Dems have had a very hard time getting their own party in line. Conservative senators, like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have opposed raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for it. And they have refused to consider anything being included that might be opposed by their corporate benefactors (for example: for Sinema, Big Pharma opposing Medicare price negotiations and, for Manchin, Big Coal opposing clean energy initiatives).
Their refusal to go along with what is right for the general welfare (but not them personally regarding their own state) has hurt the Democrats electorally, helping them lose Virginia. More importantly, it has established a talking point for the GOP — “the Democrats are so busy trying to spend your money that they can’t get anything done and are not addressing America’s real problems.”
In 2008, President Barack Obama unconsciously made the decision that getting the Affordable Care Act passed was more important than the 2010 mid-term elections, which was a disaster for his party (he never really sold the benefits of the ACA to Americans after its passage). Are Biden and the Democrats doing the same thing regarding Build Back Better? Apparently, the answer is yes.
Leadership needs to just give Manchin and Sinema whatever they need to support and pass the bill, ASAP. Otherwise, in 2022, expect the GOP to come out swinging regarding inflation, supply chain, immigration, education and other highly charged emotional and cultural issues, like abortion.
That approach will allow them to win the House and the Senate. The GOP in control of both chambers will not be a good thing for our nation, given that the GOP leadership refuses to shut down the fascist, anti-democratic, un-American leanings of former president Donald Trump, its real center of power.