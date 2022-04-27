In late March on “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, “Even the appearance of impropriety would delegitimize the court.”
Booker went on to say that, although he did not recuse himself, Justice Thomas clearly had a conflict of interest in election cases because of his wife’s involvement in the 2020 presidential election. In addition, he stated that the Supreme Court had done a poor job of policing itself.
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., put it, “It’s up to an individual justice to decide to recuse himself if his wife is participating in a coup.” And Clarence Thomas did not.
We have a solid, if flawed, federal court system in the United States. But there are clear written rules and ethics for all courts except one, the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is one of the three branches of government as established under the Constitution. It is completely self-governing, except that Congress establishes the number of justices, set at nine since 1869. Appointments are for life, with justices serving an average of 16 years. Current justices were appointed at a younger age and will exceed this average.
Yes, the Supreme Court has detailed rules and procedures that state exactly how things are to operate. But there is a glaring and overtly obvious omission in that document. It says virtually nothing about the justices themselves and possible conflicts of interest.
And there have been ethical conflicts from the start of the court. Congress has shown that it will do nothing to monitor Supreme Court behavior. Out of all the justices, 115 of them, there was only one who was impeached by the House. Justice Samuel Chase way back in 1805 — and even he was not removed by the Senate.
There are other high court problems. One particularly good critique of the Supreme Court was done by political historian Larry Sabato. He pointed out that, because justices were being appointed younger and living older, they did not represent current thinking. If we look at past courts, a good case could be made for that argument. And others have said that too many justices hang, on even when ill.
Booker mentioned that Supreme Court members were accepting money for speeches. He’s correct, as a New York Times piece pointed out. Clearly, that practice opens the court up to charges of conflict of interest.
Another study examined the problem in more detail back in 2014. At the time, it discovered that eight of the nine justices were either teaching or getting royalties from books they wrote and promoted by touring. Further, their speaking engagements often are with highly partisan groups. Late Justice Antonin Scalia was particularly guilty of this. In addition, Supreme Court members are not required to put their investments into blind trusts, causing possible conflicts of interest with cases before them.
Because of these issues, public respect for the court is problematic. A survey taken 10 years ago, according to The New York Times, showed only 44% of the public respected the Supreme Court. Last year, a Gallup poll showed that number was down to 40% (the lowest ever recorded), with many saying the court was too conservative.
The percentage might be even lower today, given the recent Ginni Thomas scandal. Plus, another recent survey showed only 37% of Americans believe that the Supreme Court acts in a “fair and nonpartisan way,” according to USA Today.
Regarding the Ginni Thomas texts, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said, “I think Chief Justice Roberts ought to demand a public explanation from Justice Thomas, and he must absolutely recuse himself.” He also said leaders “ought to consider some kind of action including an investigation (by the Senate Judiciary Committee).”
I think Blumenthal’s correct. I believe Thomas should be impeached.
However, there also needs to be a standard set of ethics drawn up by the court to monitor itself, including conflicts of interest and severe illness. And an independent, nonpartisan position established by the court to monitor compliance on an ongoing basis. Otherwise, this same problem will continue to arise.