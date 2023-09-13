Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“During a Committee on Ways and Means GOP field hearing in #WV, we heard from a struggling small business owner who had to decide between paying for her employees’ health insurance or keeping the lights on.” Tweet from Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., on June 13.

I agree with Rep. Miller, a conservative. However, like others on the right, she fails to see the underlying reason for high U.S. health care costs — the inefficient and ineffective U.S. health care nonsystem. It is more costly than other nations and delivers worse results.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

