“During a Committee on Ways and Means GOP field hearing in #WV, we heard from a struggling small business owner who had to decide between paying for her employees’ health insurance or keeping the lights on.” Tweet from Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., on June 13.
I agree with Rep. Miller, a conservative. However, like others on the right, she fails to see the underlying reason for high U.S. health care costs — the inefficient and ineffective U.S. health care nonsystem. It is more costly than other nations and delivers worse results.
A significant number of progressives, the base of the Democratic Party, are turned off by President Joe Biden. One reason is his refusal to consider Medicare for All and his fallacious, fiscally oriented arguments against it in the past. However, the majority of our citizens want universal health care coverage, either public or private, according to a recent Gallup poll.
The future of the Democratic Party is dependent on having a clearly spelled-out progressive platform, sorely lacking in 2016 and 2020. Simply attacking Donald Trump as an incompetent buffoon (although true) and his misguided supporters as “deplorables” might not be enough to win in 2024, unless minorities, the young and progressives see a reason to come out to vote.
Health care (including Trump’s COVID-19 fiasco and abortion) is the No. 1 issue on the minds of many voters. It’s the underlying reason why the Dems took the House in 2018 and had lower than predicted losses in 2022. Almost three-fourths of Democrats want a government-run health insurance system.
When tens of millions of Americans are either still without health care insurance or underinsured, simply saying we should maintain the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is clearly insufficient to motivate many voters. It’s surprising that a politically wise pro, like Biden, does not understand this fact.
The Democrats need to aggressively make a two-fold argument for single-payer: the current system doesn’t work well and needs major change; and Medicare for All is affordable and less costly, in the long run.
On the first point, according to a Gallup 2015 study, Americans are much happier with Medicare (77% positive) than with private insurance (69% positive). Also, premiums and deductibles are rising rapidly for employees, as well as causing a drag on company profits (per Miller’s comment) and making us less competitive internationally.
From the standpoint of employees, the situation is not projected to get any better, only worse. The politicians saying Americans don’t want to give up their private insurance ignore these facts at their peril.
On the second point, there is an excellent economic feasibility study by the UMass-Amherst Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) that proves that single-payer is cost-effective and financially viable. PERI indicates that 9% of the population is uninsured (28 million residents) and another 26% are underinsured (another 85 million people), unable to make high deductibles to obtain needed care.
Because of the increase in Americans served under single-payer, if there were no changes to the system, national health care expenditures would go up from $3.24 trillion to $3.63 trillion. However, that’s before accounting for cost savings obtained via single-payer, estimated to be 18%. Most of these savings will come from drops in prescription pricing (6%) and obvious decreases in administration costs (9%). PERI states that Medicare for All: “is not only economically viable but could actually reduce health consumption expenditures by about 9.6 percent.”
This assumption is backed up by studies that have shown that other developed nations with universal coverage have a much lower per capita cost. For example, in 2021 the cost per capita for the United States was $12,914, while the cost for Canada was $5,905. Many studies indicate that France has the best health care system in the world, yet its per capita cost is only $6,115. Maybe that’s why the small businesses Miller refers to are in trouble.
Less than half of all Americans believe U.S. health care to be excellent/good. We need to move on real health financing reform — and we need to move now, before the election, to motivate progressives, the young and the undecided moderates.
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.