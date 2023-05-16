“Requesting United States Senator Joe Manchin, III and United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito to not support any infringement — not even the slightest — upon the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, including ‘Red Flag Laws’ of any kind.” — West Virginia House Resolution 9 (filed in the House of Delegates on Jan. 30)
West Virginia does not do a good job of controlling gun deaths, and some state legislators want to make it even worse. In 2021, there were 17 gun deaths per 100,000 people in West Virginia, versus five in “violent” states like New York. Why is a West Virginia resident three times more likely to die by firearms? The answer is loose West Virginia gun laws. New York laws are the toughest in the United States, while West Virginia laws are the 15th-loosest.
Further, the United States has more intentional homicides than other stable democracies, 79% of them firearm related.
Let’s examine Australia, a nation with many cultural similarities to ours but a homicide rate that is less than one-fifth of the United States.
Australia had a series of mass-casualty incidents in the 1980s and 1990s. These incidents caused the central government to pass national, rather than state, laws restricting firearms. Thus, in 1996, the National Firearms Agreement was passed. It detailed exactly who could own firearms and exactly why, registered them, set standards for securing them and prohibited ownership of semiautomatic and automatic weapons.
Gradually, each state passed these acts. And there were 720,000 “buybacks” from existing gun owners. In 2002, the National Handgun Control Agreement was passed, which further restricted handguns, especially importation and availability. And it set up a “red flag” system protecting whistleblowers from criminal and civil penalties, if they identified dangerous people attempting to buy, obtain or use a firearm. And the rate of firearm deaths dropped dramatically.
In the United States, we have regressed on gun control because of right-wing politicians and their U.S. Supreme Court appointees.
Let’s address the Supreme Court first.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” is the Second Amendment. It is not absolute, as West Virginia legislators state, and does not give every resident of the country a right to carry weapons.
But a “well regulated militia” (i.e., a state militia like the National Guard) most certainly does, as the Supreme Court had stated repeatedly in cases like United States v. Miller, in 1939.
Virtually all nominees to the Supreme Court, including the current court members, have stated in congressional hearings that they stand firmly behind the legal principle of precedent (“stare decisis”). Yet, activist conservative nominees have learned to simply lie or give misleading answers.
The libertarian Cato Institute brought a 2008 lawsuit to challenge the gun control law, knowing that there was a new, highly politicized Supreme Court majority. Cato knew the decision they sought would overrule precedent, supposedly the basis of all decisions.
Led by Justice Antonin Scalia, the most conservative justice on the court, the court violated the stare decisis rule. In a narrow 5-4 decision, it decided that bearing arms is an individual right. The decision was clearly based on conservative values, versus fact and precedent.
Nevertheless, Scalia stated, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” The regulation of “dangerous and unusual weapons” also was permitted under the decision.
Because of lax laws and minimal enforcement, we now have almost 400 million guns in the United States. Over 40% of homes have guns.
“Of the 143 guns possessed by [mass murderers], more than three quarters were obtained legally. They included dozens of assault weapons and semiautomatic handguns with high-capacity magazines,” Mother Jones reported.
Things will only get worse unless our national and state politicians act. They must pass laws restricting access to weapons, like “red flag” laws to remove guns from the mentally ill, not loosen them, as West Virginia House Resolution 9 asserted.
But that will not happen until the GOP leadership decides that it is in their political interest. It’s up to each of us to make that goal a reality.