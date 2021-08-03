“Responsible gun ownership is part of our heritage here in West Virginia and it should not be threatened.” — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., March 3, 2021
•••
As a longtime gun owner, I agree with Sen. Capito about responsible gun owners. But that does not mean I think everyone should be allowed to purchase or carry weapons. Or that we should gut gun control laws in other states, the way that Capito suggests in her “Lawful Interstate Transportation of Firearms Act.” That’s how we end up with shootings in Washington D.C., a regulated area.
There’s a reason why many conservatives are so out of touch with reality. The only news they see, read, discuss or believe is terribly slanted. To keep an eye on the extremists (and how they are brainwashing older white men in particular), I receive a multitude of right-wing online newsletters.
One outlet is American Action News. Among the columns in a recent edition was a piece by former Georgia 7th District Congressman Bob Barr, a conservative, advocating for an increase in Black gun ownership. In the same edition, there was an even weirder column about liberals being “upset” because there was a shooting in an upscale Washington D.C. neighborhood.
Barr states Black gun ownership is “another voice in support of the fundamental right enjoyed by all people but which is expressly guaranteed to Americans by the Second Amendment.” I suppose this former District Attorney never read it, but that is not what the Second Amendment states.
It reads — “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Up until the 2008 decision written by right-wing Justice Antonin Scalia, the Supreme Court had interpreted this as meaning militias run by each state could have guns.
As the Washington Post has noted, as a Congressman Barr gave a keynote speech to the semi-annual meeting of the white supremacist and anti-Semitic organization the Council of Concerned Citizens (CCC). The CCC is known in civil rights circles as the organization that called Michael Jackson an “ape” and Blacks a “retrograde species,” while stating that “Mixing the races is rebelliousness against God.”
This group also dubbed good old ultra-segregationist former Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox “Patriot of the Century” for wielding his axe handles to keep Black patrons out of his restaurant. Even Peggy Noonan, well known conservative commentator and columnist, stated that Barr and anyone like him that’s associated with the CCC “doesn’t belong in a leadership position in America.”
Harvard professor and well-known Trump supporter/apologist Alan Dershowitz was also quoted in a 1998 Washington Post column as indicating Rep. Barr “was fully aware of this organization’s racist and anti-Semitic agenda.” He has also stated elsewhere that “The CCC is a slightly softer version of the KKK” and that even well-known conservative Mike Huckabee cancelled his speech before the CCC when he discovered who they were.
According to Dershowitz, Barr indicated that four law professors — three Jews and one African American — who testified at President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial were not representative of “real America.” The professor further stated that Barr believes that to be a real American, you have to be white.
However, we now have Barr cleverly posing as a defender of African Americans in order to push the pro-gun agenda. People like Barr, a former Libertarian candidate for President and current Republican, like to push the personal freedom to own guns. However, they are silent on other supposed libertarian “freedoms” like sex work and gambling. Last year, over 19,000 Americans were killed by guns. I’m not aware of any who were murdered via paid sex.
Which leads me to the second article regarding the D.C. shooting. Apparently, it was a targeted drive-by shooting. Would that shooting have been stopped if the person who was shot, Black or white, had been armed? The clear answer is no. By the time a pistol could have been pulled out in self-defense, the shooting would have already occurred.
Further, as opposed to what House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said recently, the cause of rising inner-city violence is not weak Democrats who want to “defund the police.” In D.C., the Democratic mayor has authorized whatever overtime is necessary to reduce violence.
America has 12 gun deaths per 100,000 residents. France, Finland and Switzerland run around one fourth that rate. England, Israel, Canada, Norway, Denmark and many others are much lower.
So, could the D.C. shooting probably have been prevented another way? If there was strict gun control in the United States, as there is in those nations? The answer is a resounding yes.