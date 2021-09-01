Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., must decide what he wants his legacy to be. Will he simply be known as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate? Or will he be known as the senator who prevented the decline of our democracy through supporting voting rights legislation?
It is not an easy decision for Manchin. He represents a state that, over the past two decades, has dramatically turned from solid blue to solid red.
From 1932 until 2000, there were 17 presidential elections. In West Virginia, Democrats won all but three. LBJ won with over two-thirds of the vote. However, in the six elections from 2000 to 2020, the Democrats have lost every time. Obviously, a liberal Democrat will not be elected senator from West Virginia any time in the near future.
The issue of voting rights is a complicated one. Over the past decade, the right-wing-politicized Supreme Court has gutted the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had enabled minority voters to get registered for nearly 50 years. In 2013, on a 5-4 vote, it invalidated the key provision in the bill mandating preauthorization by specific jurisdictions before changing their election laws and redistricting. The Supreme Court’s conservative members naively argued that the “country has changed.” Obviously, they were wrong.
Since 2013, we have seen many red states enact laws designed to reduce minority voting — especially post 2020, because of the “big lie” that the Democrats somehow stole the presidential election. Discriminatory strategies include gerrymandering, ID requirements, absentee voting restrictions, reduced weekend voting, ballot box restrictions, halting Sunday voting, voter purges, stopping automatic registration, restricting early voting and so on.
In July 2021, the Supreme Court destroyed the rest of the Voting Rights Act when it upheld the right of Arizona to pass restrictive election laws. The Supreme Court trend toward permitting states to use virtually non-existent fraud as an excuse to eliminate minority voting rights is clear.
In response, the House passed the For the People Act (HR 1), designed to stop this relic of Jim Crow. It also passed HR 4, a similar bill, named after the late Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia civil rights leader.
But these bills are now stuck in the Senate, which includes the archaic filibuster in its internal rules. There must be 60 votes to override a filibuster.
However, when Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was majority leader, he got his GOP colleagues to vote to modify that rule to exclude federal court appointments. That’s why Trump was able to rapidly get a record number of far-right federal judges through Congress.
Which leads us back to Manchin. He strongly opposes doing away with the filibuster, to protect the rights of the minority in the Senate. And I have some sympathy for this view. However, the issue of protecting voting rights is a much larger problem that must be addressed. The only way to do so is by using McConnell’s strategy of keeping the filibuster but making an exception for this one topic, voting rights.
Politically, Manchin would be on solid ground.
The bottom line is that Manchin must make a decision — do what is right or do what is easy. Making an exception to the filibuster rule to pass voting rights legislation is what is morally correct. Sitting back and using the filibuster as an excuse to reinvigorate Jim Crows laws is what is easy. His choice will determine his legacy.