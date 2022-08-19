“In West Virginia, we don’t defund the police, we have their backs.” -- statement form Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued May 20 about National Police Week Resolution.
I agree with Sen. Capito that defunding the police is not the solution to current problems. But reforming and improving law enforcement, rather than defending police when they are indisputably at fault (i.e., having their backs), should still be our common goal.
I am from a conservative law enforcement family. My favorite uncle and first cousins retired from the NYPD, the FBI and Florida Corrections. I respect them. And I don’t believe any of them would have stood by while George Floyd was being murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. For that matter, I could not see any of them making the grievous errors made at the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Or, more recently, the Sparta, Georgia, incident where a young woman was killed after falling out of a police car.
For two years in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I was a community organizer with the regional poverty program that included Sparta, in rural Hancock County, Georgia. It was Georgia’s poorest county and almost entirely African American. It remains that way. Obviously, the officers involved in that recent incident had a total lack of training. In addition, it was a situation best handled by a mental health worker, versus a cop. That’s unfair to everyone concerned, especially the deceased victim.
In Uvalde, Texas, there has been an extensive coverup of the recent school massacre by the authorities at all levels. They are embarrassed by their failures. And they should be. They must be forced to come clean about their errors.
To recap, an out-of-control 18-year-old killed 21 people, 19 of them little children, at a public elementary school. How he got the gun is obvious to anyone familiar with Texas. Texas gun laws, promoted by political conservatives in the state who are in the pocket of the NRA, are among the worst in the nation.
Teenagers can’t drink, but they can easily and legally buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to mow down other kids. And the teens’ parents were incredibly oblivious to his problems, including his gun collection. That says an awful lot about the gun culture in Texas.
Further, as the incident occurred, 376 law enforcement officers (local, state and federal) simply stood by as this teenager murdered young children. And they knew the carnage was happening.
A few of these officers were from the school district. But many more were from the local police and sheriff’s offices. Further, nearly 150 were feds and 91 were state police. Either these cops were cowards, afraid of being shot, or they lacked any leadership. Or, most likely, both.
And then we have the Floyd case. Three Minneapolis cops were convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights. Two were convicted in connection with his death. A nonresisting black man was killed over a bad check. The ringleader (Chauvin) put his knee on Floyd’s throat, while Floyd was on the ground and handcuffed. Floyd repeatedly screamed that he could not breathe, but Chauvin continued anyway for 9 minutes. It was a considerable amount of time in anyone’s view. It was enough to murder Floyd.
Meanwhile, bystanders screamed at the cop to stop and also filmed him. He ignored them. Further, the officers who accompanied Chauvin said nothing to him as he choked Floyd to death.
No one in authority seriously believes in -- or advocates for -- defunding the police. But that does not mean changes aren't warranted.
There must be better pay and training for police officers. And social workers or mental health workers should respond to the kinds of domestic situations found in the Sparta case, not police. We must do away with qualified immunity, which forces localities to keep officers who are a clear danger to their communities -- especially our minority communities.
Policing must meet the challenge; there must be improved methods of dealing with difficult situations. These changes will take more funding, not less. And we should all desire these reforms, regardless of our politics.