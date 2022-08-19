Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“In West Virginia, we don’t defund the police, we have their backs.” -- statement form Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued May 20 about National Police Week Resolution. 

I agree with Sen. Capito that defunding the police is not the solution to current problems. But reforming and improving law enforcement, rather than defending police when they are indisputably at fault (i.e., having their backs), should still be our common goal.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia. 

