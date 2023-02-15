Gov. Jim Justice has considered cutting funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting since assuming office in 2017. According to a recent National Public Radio story, WVPB reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely might have been terminated from her position as part of a long-term pressure campaign against the agency by various West Virginia politicians, including the governor. Knisely seems to have upset Justice and former Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch by reporting on the mistreatment of developmentally disabled individuals in state facilities.
This specific story caught my eye for several reasons. I have a background working with health care facilities in West Virginia. Secondly, I began my health care career several decades ago in mental health, with one of my first tasks being an evaluation of Georgia’s mental health facilities. Third, I was later director of health planning for Georgia, encompassing both physical and mental health. Many of the lessons that I learned there are applicable to West Virginia.
Back in the 1970s, after my units developed Georgia’s first physical and mental health comprehensive plans, I found that it was difficult to get the legislative branch to actually implement our recommendations. That sort of stonewalling by politicians became the key reason that I left state government.
One prime example of my frustration was the subject of mental hospital deinstitutionalization. In the ‘70s, there was a relentless push to close Georgia’s extensive system of state mental hospitals which took care of those with mental disabilities and problems with substance use. In 1976, I did a comprehensive tour of these facilities and detailed my findings in a report to the commissioner of Georgia DHR. Conditions were atrocious, with abuse rampant. My recommendation was to continue the deinstitutionalization process that was underway, while transferring those financial resources to community mental health. The state commissioner, a good man who was also a dedicated public servant, was in full agreement. And the mental health portion of the state health plan reflected that fact.
However, the Georgia Legislature (then controlled by Dixiecrats) was never on board. State mental hospitals were closed, which was a good thing. But the funding for local mental health services to be delivered in community settings versus hospitals was never nearly enough. Instead of community mental health centers and outpatient boarding homes, many of these patients ended up on the streets. They still are to this day. This same scenario played out across the nation.
Which brings me to West Virginia. There are a number of reasons to improve mental health services via additional funding that even conservatives should support. I will address just one of them — gun violence.
Politicians in virtually every red state indicate that mental health is a prime cause behind gun violence, particularly mass shootings. And West Virginia, which has loose gun laws, has a major gun problem. With 18 gun deaths per 100,000 people, West Virginia’s rate of shooting deaths is 50% higher than the average U.S. state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Justice has said “The Second Amendment is ingrained in me.” Legislatively, GOP politicians who control the legislature and almost all other offices in West Virginia have shown they believe loosening gun laws is good.
For example, there is a legislative push to allow guns on college campuses. But these same legislators have not followed through on funding mental health programs.
Justice has also said, “I don’t really believe that the guns are killing people, I think the people are killing people.” If conservative politicians in West Virginia really believe that the way to reduce gun deaths is via better mental health, rather than gun control, then they must provide additional funding for it. Are you listening, Gov. Justice?
Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.