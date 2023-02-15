Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice has considered cutting funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting since assuming office in 2017. According to a recent National Public Radio story, WVPB reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely might have been terminated from her position as part of a long-term pressure campaign against the agency by various West Virginia politicians, including the governor. Knisely seems to have upset Justice and former Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch by reporting on the mistreatment of developmentally disabled individuals in state facilities.

This specific story caught my eye for several reasons. I have a background working with health care facilities in West Virginia. Secondly, I began my health care career several decades ago in mental health, with one of my first tasks being an evaluation of Georgia’s mental health facilities. Third, I was later director of health planning for Georgia, encompassing both physical and mental health. Many of the lessons that I learned there are applicable to West Virginia.

Stories you might like

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you