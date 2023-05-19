As Americans and West Virginians, we sometimes take our unalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for granted because it is so widely understood that protecting these God-given rights is the core reason the government exists.
Yet, when the government takes action that diminishes all three of these unalienable rights, what choice do the people have but to rise up and oppose the government that is harming them?
Steve Pursley, a single but powerful bureaucrat in a government office in Charleston, five hours away from Hardy County, has begun the process to authorize a poison-emitting manufacturing undertaking in tiny Baker, West Virginia, for Allegheny Wood. The company claims to be involved with agriculture, but, when it uses a poisonous chemical to kill insects in wood, the process is clearly industrial and should be governed by local zoning regulations.
While most of us might agree with the idea that property owners should not have their ability to utilize their land for legitimate agricultural endeavors curtailed, we can draw the line when that undertaking could result in the loss of lives, property values and the quiet enjoyment of the property of people who have the misfortune to be nearby.
Will lives be lost and cut short if this manufacturing process goes forward? It will take time to quantify, as cancer is a slow-moving evil, but methyl bromide has been banned in over 180 countries and many American states for good reason. This pernicious chemical is heavier than air. That’s right, methyl bromide is heavier than air and very combustible, so the idea that the poison will be dispersed by the wind is laughable.
Our Founding Fathers believed that liberty and property are one and the same. If you have delivered onto your land a hazardous chemical that’s been associated with an increase in prostate cancer, that can affect you if you breath it, that is heavier than air and can be absorbed through your skin; if you release that chemical on your property and it drifts or leaches onto mine next door, and you are authorized by the government to do this, then you and the government are not only destroying my property and my liberty, you are taking it.
It is well understood that we are each entitled to the quiet enjoyment of our land. This is the happiness part. One man’s freedom ends where another’s begins and one man or one company should not be allowed to destroy his neighbor’s ability to quietly enjoy his land. If your music is too loud, I can ask you to turn it down, but if you’re leaching toxic chemicals, and I am exposed, the damage cannot be reversed by a respectful phone call.
The U.S. Constitution and the West Virginia Constitution guarantee due process of law before one’s property is taken by the government. At a minimum, this requires notice of government action that will affect property rights and an opportunity to be heard regarding those rights. When citizens are allowed to be heard only after the wheels are in motion to issue a permit, it violates the state and federal constitutions.
Due process also requires that the benefit to the government for violating our fundamental rights must outweigh the harm done to us by the government action. In this situation, the harm done to the Baker community and local property owners clearly outweighs any benefit to the state government for issuing this permit, if there is any benefit at all.
Let’s ask Allegheny Wood, and the state government, how many children at East Hardy schools and how many residents of E.A. Hawse retirement home will be adversely affected by this process before any constitutional appeal sludges through the courts. We cannot wait. We must serve notice now that the process and the chemical methyl bromide are poison for the people of Hardy County.
Finally, for decades, conservatives have been exalting the idea of limited government, a concept that includes local control of local matters, state control of state matters and as little federal involvement as possible. Think of that as you watch the conservative supermajority centralize government power in Charleston and ride over local government laws much to the detriment of the local economies, local landowners, local agriculture, local tourism and, most especially, to the health and safety of local residents, including children and the elderly.
The rush to centralize decision-making in Charleston has given the power to one single bureaucrat to override all the aforementioned local concerns. It is hypocritical, and it is wrong.