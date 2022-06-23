Jack Kennedy, in “Profiles in Courage,” quotes Ernest Hemingway as saying courage is “grace under pressure.”
As a lifelong moderate-to-liberal West Virginia Democrat who has watched the Jan. 6 hearings beginning to end, I hereby respectfully nominate Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as one who is not only a profile in courage, but one who manifests grace under pressure.
Lord knows, I disagreed with her dad, the former vice president. But today, for her unflinching determination to report the truth about what happened and why on Jan. 6, 2021, threats be damned, we all benefit from her courage, her professionalism, her calm reliance on evidence and facts and her balanced and articulate respect for the U.S. Congress, where I once worked.
And let’s add the Republican speaker of the Arizona House, Rusty Bowers. His riveting testimony about how dedicated public officials adhere to their oaths of office reminds those of us who serve in government what taking an oath is all about. In his case, even while his family, home and his staff were being targeted by crazies and the insurrectionists labeled this moral man a “pedophile,” he was caring for his critically ill daughter. She died a few days after Jan. 6.
Every public official who has testified thus far as I write this are Republicans. So much for the argument this is a Democratic “witch hunt.”
Brazenly, Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani just plain lied. In Arizona, they thundered, “hundreds of thousands of aliens voted, and thousands of dead people.” When Bowers demanded, three times, “send me the names,” not one was produced. Not a single one.
Bowers held the line. He could have caved. Instead, he, too, is an American profile in courage.
Finally, we should be proud of poll workers like ours in Charleston — our neighbors down the street who volunteer to work on Election Day and with whom we chat every election about how our kids are, what they are doing, etc. Imagine: The president of the United States attacks our West Virginia neighbors, their honesty, their families on social media. Pathetic.
Adlai Stevenson said, “Trust the American people; trust their common sense.” From what I’m hearing today, although it sometimes takes a while, more West Virginians are moving in that direction. Let’s pray it holds and that we never again experience a need to find more profiles in courage during an insurrection attempt in the United States.