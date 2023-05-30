FILE — Tina Turner, Pop and R&B vocalist, as holds up a Grammy Award, Feb. 27, 1985, in Los Angeles. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, May 23, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83
Our daughter, Susan, says it was her most embarrassing moment.
Her dad, in his late 40s, standing on a chair in front-row-right of the Charleston Civic Center, shouting “Tina! Tina!”
I neither confirm nor deny the allegation.
As a frustrated musician and former disc jockey, music has been my hobby — watching, listening, collecting. If it’s good, it’s good — no matter if it’s country or classical, jazz or pop. If it has good lyrics and musicality, it’s worth experiencing.
Tina Turner was here on Nov. 1, 1987, at the peak of her multi-decade career. It seems half of Charleston was there that night, judging by posts on Facebook after her death last week at age 83. Her set included 21 songs. She led with “What You See is What You Get,” then worked her way to “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and wound up with “Nutbush City Limits,” and “Paradise Is Here.”
I’ve seen a lot of concerts in my decades, from Sinatra to Pavarotti, Emmylou to Tony Bennett, Billy Joel to Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald and Harry Chapin to Linda Ronstadt and the Statler Brothers.
There are a lot of talented musicians and legendary performers out there. But it was Tina who set the world record for attendance when more people showed up for her outdoor concert in Brazil than had shown up for any other in history.
It was the energy. Every note pitch-perfect. The in-your-face-band. The pulsating dances. The precision. The perspiration-generating tempo. The emotion!
If you were tired when you got there, dear Lord, you were energized when you left.
There’s a reason every newspaper in London and New York had Tina Turner on their front page when she died. She was a once-in-a-generation musical legend.
If you were there, I know you enjoyed it. (And I hope I didn’t block your view of the stage.)