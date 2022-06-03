FILE -Three variations of the AR-15 rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2012. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the weapons they used after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons.
Staunch defenders of the Second Amendment say it’s sacred and cannot be changed. Actually, the Second Amendment has been undergoing change for decades, and not in a good way.
It’s senseless to debate what the authors meant, so let’s start with the amendment exactly as it’s written: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
If you stopped someone on the street and asked them what the Second Amendment is, they’d likely say it’s “the right to bear arms.” That eliminates a lot of words, and in so doing, changes the meaning to what the National Rifle Association and its followers really want it to be.
The words “well regulated” and “militia” have had no meaning whatsoever for years. In the past two weeks, two 18-year-old boys had no problem buying multiple AR-15 rifles. Was anything related to a militia in either case? What was well regulated about their access to these rifles? The only thing well regulated was the law that prevented either of them from buying beer on their way to the gun store because they weren’t old enough.
How about the phrase “necessary to the security of a free state?” Ask the families of those killed in the Buffalo, New York, grocery store or the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school how secure they feel about their free state.
The fact is, those who would oppose change can’t see that the Second Amendment has been distorted and undergoing changes for years by the elimination of words that aren’t convenient to the preferred meaning of “right to bear arms.”
The Second Amendment needs language that applies commonsense to a present day interpretation of the “right to bear arms.” I implore Congress to put people ahead of party and finally, officially, amend the amendment.
If they don’t have the courage to do that, they must ask themselves how long they are willing to do nothing and putting their own children or grandchildren at risk? Children and grandchildren who, in addition to fire drills, are being taught what to do in case of an active shooter.