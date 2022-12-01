The headline over a Gazette-Mail editorial last week asked, “What can politicians do to stop gun violence?” The easy answer is, nobody can stop gun violence altogether, but lawmakers can certainly cut down on the number of mass shootings. All it would take is common sense and a willingness to dilute the influence of the powerful gun lobby.
Take a look at where mass shootings have taken place: churches; synagogues; elementary schools; high schools; college campuses; big-box stores; small retail stores; grocery stores; offices; salons; outdoor concerts; parades; post office bulk centers; and, of course, homes.
These locations have nothing in common except nearly all of them have been the site of murder committed with a semiautomatic, assault-style weapon.
Can someone explain why citizens should have access to a weapon designed for military use? A weapon that can fire 30 rounds in a matter of seconds? It’s called an assault weapon for good reason — that’s what it was designed for.
People who want these weapons kept easily available will no doubt point to the Second Amendment, but that doesn’t answer the question. What justification is there for citizens to have access to a product that is so clearly designed to hurt or kill other people? It’s not a product suitable for hunting or defending one’s home.
Every time I hear members of Congress send out their “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting, I want to puke. With mass shootings — defined as a shooting involving four or more victims — occurring almost every day, you’d think all that thinking and praying would lead politicians to do something.
While I truly do pray there won’t be another mass shooting tomorrow, my thoughts have turned in a different direction. Considering that mass shootings can happen anywhere, I can’t help wondering how Wayne LaPierre, president and CEO of the National Rifle Association, would feel if the tragedy visited his family. Would he work as hard for the NRA afterward?
The Gazette-Mail editorial mentioned five Republican members of the House who have either made strong statements supporting the unfettered availability of assault weapons, or even used them in campaign ads. It’s easy to do that when the tragedy is always visiting another family, one you don’t know.
How would Republican U.S. House members Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, Tom Emmer, Thomas Massie or failed Senate candidate Blake Masters feel if a member of their family was harmed or killed in a mass shooting? I hope they never have to find out, but I also hope they ask themselves that theoretical question.
Banning the future manufacturing and sale of assault weapons won’t stop gun violence, as there are already too many of them available in the marketplace. But it would definitely save lives down the road. Perhaps, even the life of someone near and dear to the people who today want such weapons available to nearly anyone.