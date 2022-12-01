Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The headline over a Gazette-Mail editorial last week asked, “What can politicians do to stop gun violence?” The easy answer is, nobody can stop gun violence altogether, but lawmakers can certainly cut down on the number of mass shootings. All it would take is common sense and a willingness to dilute the influence of the powerful gun lobby.

Take a look at where mass shootings have taken place: churches; synagogues; elementary schools; high schools; college campuses; big-box stores; small retail stores; grocery stores; offices; salons; outdoor concerts; parades; post office bulk centers; and, of course, homes.

Jack Cipoletti lives in Charleston.

