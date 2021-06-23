On behalf of Gazette-Mail readers everywhere, who I’m sure receive the same calls we do, I’d like to use this space as a class-action response to the mechanical telemarketers who call every day.
To Vanessa, Katie, Sarah and the other ladies in the Vehicle Service Department: I know you’ve been trying to reach me and you have, every day for the past 312 days. You want to remind me that the extended warranty on my car has expired.
First of all, I’ve never had an “extended” warranty, so I’m pretty sure there was nothing to expire. Second, if perhaps you meant my original warranty, I am well aware that it expired three years ago. If you were calling about my wife’s car, the warranty on her 9-year-old Mazda expired during Obama’s second term. Neither of us is interested in purchasing an extended warranty at this time but, in case we change our mind, please leave your home number on the next voicemail, so we can call you at your dinnertime to sign up.
To John Joseph, from the credit service department: Thanks for the opportunity to lower the interest on our credit card debt. We don’t have any at this time, but I’ll make you the same offer. Leave your home number on the next voicemail, and I’ll be sure to call you, should our debt situation change. (I don’t know what time zone you are in, so please let me know your dinnertime in Eastern Standard Time).
To my good friend, Jeff. That you would call all the way from India to see how I’m doing is thoughtful and appreciated. I apologize for hanging up so quickly, but with all that background noise of your associates calling their friends in the United States, I could barely hear you. I don’t need your home number. I hate to sound cheap, but returning your call would be very expensive.
While I appreciate others being courteous to me, the daily courtesy call with a special offer for AT&T and Direct TV customers reveals a faulty database. I am a customer of neither. Frankly, it ticks me off that AT&T and Direct TV would be making a special offer to existing customers without also making it available to new customers. Wait, if I stayed on until the end of the call and push whatever number the recording tells me to push, do you think I could get in on the deal, too? Nah, not worth staying on until the end.
When I get a call that starts out “Attention!” you have my attention. In answer to your first question, yes, I have used Johnson & Johnson baby powder for years. In answer to your second question, no, I have not experienced uterine cancer or death. I guess that means I am not eligible for substantial compensation?
To Steve, with the National Association of Law Enforcement & Police Officers (I think that’s the name of the organization. There are so many, I get them mixed up). You said you had a one-question survey: Do I support local law enforcement? I answered yes, then hung up. I appreciate calls like this seeking a simple yes/no response, rather than asking for a donation. You weren’t going to ask for a donation, too, were you?