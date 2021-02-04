Last summer and fall, we were bombarded with ads in which candidates of both parties, up and down the ballot, laid claim to having “West Virginia values.” As recently as last week, I heard a cause-related radio spot urging me to call Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and remind him of those values.
I wondered what those values are and how opposing candidates with very different political philosophies could each possess them. I searched online for a definition and this is what I found: “Appalachians value modesty in terms of one’s personal attributes or accomplishments. They believe they are as good as anyone else, but no better. They believe one should not put on airs, boast, or try to get above their raising. They tend to be modest about their attributes.”
That’s a start, but I wanted to get a more man-on-the-street definition, so I reached out to a broad cross section of people to find out what “West Virginia values” means to them. I listened to folks who are young, old, working, retired, male, female, liberal and conservative. There were no right or wrong answers, just a collection of perceptions that all described admirable traits.
I found it means something different to everyone, but there were some common threads. Family, faith, compassion and integrity stood out as being important to everyone.
The election results left me puzzled. The majority of voters seemed to relax their affinity for West Virginia values in the preference shown for some candidates. I need not mention the name of one candidate whose attributes are actually contrary to West Virginia values of any definition.
I do not question anyone’s right to vote for whomever they want. What I question is whether West Virginia values are really part of who we are, or simply a list of optional attributes that can be selectively applied. Right now, I think it’s more the latter.
The 2022 political campaigns will be here before we know it. Let’s listen for the candidates who lay claim to having West Virginia values and ask for their definition. More importantly, let’s ask them how that will be manifested in fulfilling the obligations of the office they seek. Sooner or later, we’ll determine whether West Virginia values are real, or a myth created to make us feel good.