Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.