While some people switch channels or hit the mute button during TV commercials, I pay close attention to them. It might have something to do with the fact that I spent over 50 years in marketing and advertising roles, and actually produced TV commercials at one time.
Here are some truths I’ve observed, and I challenge anyone to prove otherwise.
The Charleston/Huntington area undoubtedly leads the nation in automobile accidents causing injuries. Many of them involve large, tractor-trailer trucks. This truth is proven by the number of TV spots by law firms eager to get the injured party the compensation they deserve. If you’ve watched any cable station for 30 minutes and haven’t seen a commercial for a law firm, you must be dozing off.
Fast food chains, including sub shops, naturally show close-ups of their sandwiches in their TV commercials. They are tall, thick and juicy, with contents spilling over the side. However, they bear no resemblance whatsoever to the sandwich you’ll get when you patronize your favorite drive-thru window. Apparently, franchisees do not have to deliver what their advertised brand features in those mouth-watering spots.
Someone, I’m not sure who, decided that stretching cheese to unrealistic lengths makes pizza more appetizing. In real life, if the first triangle taken out of a hot pie stretches the cheese to a length as long as your arm, you have a mess. Does that mess make you more hungry for pizza?
Actors in TV commercials are required to smile, regardless of what the product is. Sometimes, they are even required to break out in uncontrolled laughter. This is particularly true with drug commercials. While the small type at the bottom tells you possible side effects could include constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, low sugar, headaches, blurred vision or even death, the announcer is telling you how curative this drug is. All the while, the actor, his family and their friends are happily passing food around a picnic table, giggling and laughing as if Jeff Foxworthy has joined them.
You can get term life insurance for just $9.95 per month. It’s available no matter your age, medical condition or shoe size. (OK, I made up that last part). Conspicuously absent from the 60-second TV spot is any reference to or example of how much coverage you get for that monthly fee. The personable spokesman smiles and guarantees your rate can never go up, but he fails to tell you your coverage can go down. As pointed out above, everyone in the commercial is required to smile in relief that they can get life insurance at such a low rate.
We’ll soon have political commercials to analyze and make fun of. Stay tuned!