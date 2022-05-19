There is a label for people who say one thing and do the opposite, or say one thing today that they contradict tomorrow. It’s an undesirable label nobody wants attached to their name.
Hypocrite.
Then why has hypocrisy become so accepted today that it’s commonplace? While some people do question it, there never seems to be any consequence suffered by the hypocrites.
There is no end to the list of examples. A much-publicized one can be attributed to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his Republican followers, our own Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., among them. In 2016, McConnell declared that 10 months was too close to the next presidential election to vet and consider a Supreme Court nominee by President Barack Obama. Four years later, he tried with a straight face to assure us that eight days prior to the election was plenty of time to confirm a Trump nominee. I was not assured. I was offended and angry at his blatant hypocrisy.
We all saw what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Any angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the process by which electoral votes were officially counted. Millions of people saw the violence taking place, either live or on the news that evening. On Feb. 4, the Republican National Committee declared that the riot was just “legitimate public discourse.” If that were the case, why were all members of Congress seeking safety and refuge from the mob? Why weren’t the Republicans, specifically, out there shaking hands and greeting their constituents in that legitimate public discourse?
I posed those questions to the Republican National Committee via its website, but received no response. That’s not surprising. Hypocrites don’t tend to answer questions that expose them.
I don’t mean to pick on politicians, especially Republicans, but they make it so darn easy to come up with examples. A more recent one is across the border in Ohio. A senatorial candidate was captured on video a few short years ago denouncing Donald Trump. He said, “I’ll never be a Trumper. He’s offensive and obnoxious.”
Fast forward to 2022, when that same candidate needed a boost in the polls. He proudly built a campaign around a Trump endorsement. No details or novel ideas about his platform, just a declaration that he’s the only one in the race that Trump endorses. He won the primary, despite the hypocrisy.
Different societal arena, same subject — hypocrisy. For two years now, doctors and nurses have been telling us via TV spots that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, yet nearly half our state’s population is still unvaccinated. Those with a medical reason are legit, but the vast majority of anti-vaxxers have simply chosen not to get the shot. Yet, when they contract the virus, who do they turn to? The same doctors and nurses they wouldn’t listen to in the first place. They trust and depend on people today that they refused to trust yesterday. If that isn’t hypocrisy, I don’t know what is.
A less critical, but nevertheless good example can be found at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
The remodeling and improvements are beautiful and the administration determined now would be a good time to upgrade the branding, as well. They recently introduced a new logo and marketing slogan: “It starts at home.” Nice logo design, and I understand the reasoning behind the slogan, but where did they go for the creative work? An agency in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
I know from experience that Charleston is blessed with at least a half-dozen agencies that have done national work and would have welcomed the opportunity to tackle the assignment for Yeager. Apparently, they didn’t really believe it starts at home.
I grew up in a small town during the 1950s and early 1960s. In addition to our parents, my brothers and I had seven uncles and aunts from whom we learned a lot. We were taught that honesty, integrity and your word are important.
An uncle once told me, “Your word will become a currency that’s accepted everywhere.”
I wish more people — members of Congress, other political officeholders, business leaders and all my West Virginia neighbors — had known my uncle.