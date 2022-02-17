My mother had given me an important job. She told me to wait by the window and let her know as soon as I saw a tow truck coming down our street.
We had fallen behind on our payments, and the bank was coming to repossess the car. I remember how we rushed outside together, still in our pajamas, to grab my bookbag and anything else we could carry from the trunk before the tow truck driver pulled away.
I remember that same panic and confusion rushing back to me weeks later, when the bank came to repossess our house. I wasn’t even old enough to know how to read, but I helped stuff my clothes and toys into black garbage bags on moving day.
Like many West Virginians, I was born into poverty. My mom, a single parent, struggled to find work and was laid off from more jobs than I can count. The system that was supposedly there to help us just let us fall through the cracks.
Our story isn’t unique. Thousands of families across our state are struggling in similar situations, and these stories point to a systemic problem. Poverty is a policy failure, not a personal choice. Our state pays for this failure by sacrificing the health of struggling families. Children go hungry, families lose their homes and seniors ration their medicine because our leaders haven’t made ending poverty a priority.
Our leaders have a once-in-a-generation chance to rewrite these stories. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, record numbers of people have lost their jobs and have accessed unemployment benefits, giving many their first glimpse into a broken system. We have the opportunity to learn from our shortcomings and build a stronger social safety net.
Unfortunately, West Virginia lawmakers are considering two bills that would dramatically reduce the help available to laid-off workers and impose new obstacles that make it even harder to keep those benefits.
Laid-off workers can receive up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits. Senate Bill 2 will tie the number of weeks a person can get this assistance to the state’s overall unemployment rate. If the unemployment rate stays below 5.5%, like it is currently, workers will be able to receive just 12 weeks of help. Senate Bill 3 will force people to jump through new hoops each week just to renew their benefits.
Our leaders need to understand these pillars of the social safety net for what they really are — critical tools that help us improve public health. Years of research have linked losing a job to poor physical and mental health, and even premature death.
I’ve seen this happen firsthand. I’ve watched my mother walk out of doctors’ offices because she couldn’t afford the appointment. I’ve heard her justify another month without going to the dentist because, even if she was in terrible pain, we were short again this month. Researchers from the London School of Economics have compared the long-term health outcomes of people who received unemployment benefits to those who didn’t. They looked at more than 25 years worth of data and found that people who got these benefits were less likely to report poor health later in life than their peers who didn’t.
Before the pandemic started, only 1 in 4 unemployed workers in our state used these benefits. Instead of slashing the program in half, we should start figuring out how to connect more people with its benefits.
I’ve heard supporters of these bills point to the fact that most people in West Virginia who lose their jobs are able to find new work in about six weeks. This, they seem to suggest, is proof that these bills won’t really hurt anyone.
But this ignores the fact that Black workers, workers with disabilities and workers without a college degree are more likely than their peers to experience long-term unemployment. How many children in those families are our leaders comfortable with going hungry when their unemployment benefits run out?
My family wasn’t poor because my mother didn’t try hard enough to find a new job. Hard work and personal responsibility alone will never be able to magically stretch a minimum-wage check as far as it needs to go.
Getting laid off from a job is a traumatic and life-changing event. It can permanently disrupt families and further entrench generational poverty. If we truly believe that all West Virginians deserve to live long, happy and healthy lives, we need to be there to catch them when they fall.
I strongly encourage our lawmakers to vote against Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3.