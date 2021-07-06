Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, are still rare in the United States, but the number is growing with what is being learned. The syndrome is a highly dangerous byproduct of COVID-19.
In June, we were steeling ourselves for the high potential of the death of a grandson in Charleston, South Carolina. He was gravely sick. Fortunately, with several lifesaving measures in pediatric intensive care, he has survived, although long-term prospects are not fully known, particularly with his heart. He has had the best care from about 40 multidisciplinary medical professionals. He’s not out of the woods yet, but prospects have improved greatly. He just turned 6 last month.
Fever, lethargy and sore throat with some accompanying upset stomach and diarrhea were followed by increasing pain in his abdomen, back and neck, followed by rash over much of his body. He had asymptomatic COVID-19 in April.
MIS-C is a reaction to COVID-19 which children can suffer four to six weeks later. It is an immune reaction in which the body is confused and the immune system attacks its own body, inflammation being the principal multisystem villain.
A trip to the emergency department of the children’s hospital associated with the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston started a number of tests to rule out possible diagnoses. To summarize, MIS-C became the diagnosis. His heart, lungs, skin and other systems were affected, along with fluid build-up and bloating, increasing pain, inability to walk or move, and heavy stress on his heart. His temperature was 104 degrees.
It appears his 16-month-old sister brought the COVID-19 virus home from day care. Their mother developed COVID-19 in April, right after receiving her second shot and before it reached full effect, the vaccinations being very helpful in reducing her symptoms and sickness. They did all the right quarantining, yet our grandson already had COVID-19 with no symptoms by the time his mother’s symptoms appeared. Our grandson had COVID-19 in April, but his MIS-C symptoms did not appear until early June.
Important to note is that MIS-C is so rare right now that it goes unrecognized and undiagnosed until children get considerably worse, even fatally, before treatment begins.
The relief we all feel is incredible, as you would imagine. I share this as a means of alerting folk to MIS-C, which we had never heard of before, and to plead with folks to take COVID-19 and the broad range of its effects seriously. If you happen to be an anti-masker, an anti-vaxxer or a hoaxer, I’m begging you to reconsider your thinking. Protect your kids from COVID-19, to avoid the awfulness of MIS-C.
You can google MIS-C for more details of the diagnosis. Our grandson will be monitored closely for the next six months, with heavy restrictions on activity, while evaluating his heart damage and recovery. He’s an active, tough kid with the best of parents and presently in the best imaginable health care setting. We are profoundly grateful for the cloud of prayer and support that has helped to carry all of us through this scare.
Hold your family close. Be alert to unusual health issues. Be well.