Protecting West Virginia’s environment and preserving its natural resources is a shared goal among many conservationist, recreational and sportsmen groups across the state.
With so many beautiful landscapes across the state, there is much to protect. To ensure our efforts are successful, we need thoughtful, bipartisan solutions at every level and an all-of-the-above energy approach that will help reduce emissions, to keep our air, water and land cleaner, and benefit local wildlife and our communities.
Fortunately, West Virginia is making good progress on these fronts. Last year, Congress upgraded the New River Gorge National River to national park status.
The new designation will benefit local communities by helping to increase tourism at the site, while permanently protecting tens of thousands of acres of park and preserve for recreation, exploration and hunting.
So many of my constituents are grateful to Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for their efforts in helping to get the New River classified as West Virginia’s first national park and preserve. This will go a long way to protecting the waters and fish habitats along this pristine stretch of river and canyon.
Sens. Capito and Manchin set a good example for their colleagues in Congress on how to advance bipartisan solutions that address the needs of their constituents while reaching economic and environmental goals.
Their work on the bipartisan infrastructure package is another perfect example.
The nearly $1 trillion bipartisan framework would make the largest federal investments in bridges, public transit, rail and clean energy transmission in U.S. history — all of which will support West Virginia jobs, economic growth and energy security.
The package will go toward funding much-needed infrastructure investments, including water and wastewater system improvements. If passed, these efforts will help ensure clean water for West Virginians, our waterways and local fish populations, while also creating new jobs and bolstering local economies.
That’s the kind of bipartisan collaboration we need to see at the national level. By investing in America’s infrastructure in a way that advances both economic and environmental priorities, we can help protect our nation’s wildlife and environment in a way that supports U.S. jobs and innovation. And, to be quite honest, Americans are ready for a united front on these efforts, rather than the overly partisan approach that has failed to get us anywhere in the past.
According to a study by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, 74% of Americans — including nearly 60% of Republicans — support increased government action to boost clean energy development. A majority of voters, 52%, also are in favor of taking an all-of-the-above approach to energy that includes renewables, clean energy like nuclear power, as well as fossil fuels — including clean coal technology — to achieve energy independence.
Sens. Capito and Manchin have done a lot of good work to advance conservation efforts and infrastructure initiatives here in West Virginia.
I am hopeful they will continue to push their fellow members of Congress — on both sides of the aisle — to take a national approach to infrastructure investment that will drive American innovation, strengthen economic opportunities and continue to reduce emissions, so we can protect the precious natural resources with which we have been blessed.