James A. Haught: The creation of Institute was a love story

A stirring West Virginia saga — an epic love story that created the state’s largest African American town — has become a movie.
“River of Hope” premiered Feb. 15 at the Charleston Convention Center and Coliseum’s Little Theater, amid Black History Month, and will repeat March 4 and 11 at basement cinema events at Taylor Books. It tells the origin of Institute. Here’s a column I wrote in the 1990s about it.
•••
It happened during the mid-1800s, when this valley was a bastion of slavery. In the 1850 census, Kanawha County tallied 12,001 whites and 3,140 slaves. The bottomland was a string of farms on which blacks were kept almost like livestock: captive labor with no rights but to obey.
Apparently in secret, a rich plantation owner fell permanently in love with a beautiful slave, fathered 13 children with her, and finally was killed by angry white neighbors. But he had taken careful steps to assure that his woman and children would inherit his land — setting the stage for Institute to become the state’s largest black community.
The story wasn’t recorded in any West Virginia history book. It finally resurfaced because, one day in 1970, I was working in the courthouse and a lawyer showed me what he called a “scandal” in a prominent family. He pointed to century-old handwritten wills and documents, bound in musty record books. From them and old newspapers, this account emerged:
Samuel I. Cabell evidently was a member of the wealthy Virginia family that produced a governor and other leaders. Cabell County is named for them. Reportedly, he came to the Kanawha Valley with a regiment of slaves, worked them for a while in pioneer salt operations, then paid Martha Washington’s heirs $10,500 for 967 acres of rich valley land downriver from Charleston — almost everything between what is now Dunbar and Nitro. The sale is recorded in a deed dated April 8, 1853.
By that time, Cabell already was deeply committed to one of his slaves. In 1851, he had secretly written a will saying that all his blacks were to be hired out after his death — except one group:
“My woman, Mary Barnes, together with all her children ... I do hereby give their freedom to take effect immediately at my death, and they aren’t to be considered as included among the slaves before-mentioned.”
Seven years later, Cabell wrote another secret will, implying that he feared that Mary and her children might be sold as slaves after his death. He wrote:
“In the event of sudden demise, this instrument of writing is intended to show or make known that Mary Barnes and all her children — namely, Elizabeth, Sam, Lucy, Mary Jane, Sidney Ann, Soula, Eunice, Alice, Marina (or Bobby), Braxton, and an infant not named — are and always have been free, as I have every right to believe they are my children. I want and it is my will that they shall be educated out of ... all the moneys, bonds, debts due me, land, stocks, farming utensils and household to be equally divided between them.”
Two more sons later were born to the couple.
In 1859, Cabell wrote a third private will, providing cash awards to each child. Finally, in 1863 — during the Civil War — the plantation owner added an angry codicil:
“I hereby revoke this testament and will as to the slave portion. Those that have absconded and those taken away by the Federal Army shall not receive anything and they shall never be released from bondage during their lives. All property and moneys and debts due me shall be given to Mary Barnes and children equally after paying the board and schooling of the six youngest until they arrive of age.”
Cabell was a strange contradiction. He was devoted to his black family (of whom white neighbors presumably were unaware). Yet he was a Southern sympathizer who quarreled violently with northerners. In 1864 he was charged with “intimidating a public officer.” Then a death book records:
“(Name) Samuel I. Cabell, (date of death) July 18, 1865, (location) Kanawha River, (cause) murdered, (age) about 60, (parents) ----, (place of birth) Georgia, (consort) ----, (occupation) farmer.”
A weekly Charleston newspaper, “The West Virginia Journal,” a fiery abolitionist sheet, reported on July 26, 1865, that “Samuel I. Cabell, a bitter and open rebel,” had been shot to death by seven Yankee neighbors.
It said the neighbors “had been subjects of repeated insults on account of their loyalty to the Union, and they went to his house for the purpose of telling him they would put up with them no longer, when, getting excited, Cabell jumped over the fence flourishing his knife, and he was shot in self-defense.”
A jury accepted this explanation, and cleared the killers.
Six months later, Mary Barnes brought the handwritten wills to the courthouse, and Kanawha commissioners ruled them valid. Another ferocious family member, banker-farmer-salt manufacturer Napoleon Bonaparte Cabell, was appointed guardian of the youngest six children.
(When Napoleon Cabell died in 1889, his will disinherited two daughters who had married against his wishes, calling one of the sons-in-law “no better than a thief ... he swindled me out of about $2,000.” As for his wife, Napoleon wrote that she “never brought a farthing along” when he married her.)
In 1869, Mary Barnes petitioned the county commissioners to change her and her children’s name to Cabell. In 1870, the commissioners divided the Cabell land among the mother and children, giving each a strip from the river to the hill. In 1871, executors reported that the Cabell estate was worth $42,128, a fortune back then.
The Cabell children became an 1870s rarity: educated blacks. No West Virginia school would accept them, but they attended a private academy in Ohio. Some of them settled in other states, while others returned to the Kanawha homestead and became leaders among the growing black population.
The community was called, at different times, “Cabell Farm” and “Piney Grove.” It was a rare refuge where freed slaves could live in peace. Elsewhere, 1870s newspapers told of blacks beaten by white mobs, and petition drives to ban blacks from counties.
In 1890, Congress passed a law denying certain benefits to states that didn’t educate blacks. Therefore, in 1891, the Legislature created the “West Virginia Colored Institute.” A site was sought, but several communities, including St. Albans, rejected offers to become home of the school.
Finally, according to John C. Harlan’s “History of West Virginia State College,” Gov. Aretas Fleming and his staff boarded a boat and chugged down Kanawha River looking for a site. At the black colony, they were met by residents who welcomed the idea. The state purchased 80 acres and built the Colored Institute — giving the town its final name.
Mary Barnes Cabell died in 1900, an 85-year-old great-grandmother.
Today, little noticed amid the modern bustle of Institute, there’s a tiny family cemetery on the grounds of the state Rehabilitation Center. It contains side-by-side graves of the murdered plantation owner and his beloved former slave woman.