While President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is being argued in the courts, it’s important to look at the decisions that got us here. Decisions that empowered several individuals and organizations to take undue and unwarranted advantage of a significant portion of our population who had little influence on the original decisions or the outcome that has resulted from those decisions.

Our college age youth, our hope for the future, some of which haven’t or can’t yet vote and most likely have little experience as a taxpayer have been effectively indebted to the student loan system for decades into the future.

James E. Smith is a retired West Virginia University professor.

