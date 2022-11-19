While President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is being argued in the courts, it’s important to look at the decisions that got us here. Decisions that empowered several individuals and organizations to take undue and unwarranted advantage of a significant portion of our population who had little influence on the original decisions or the outcome that has resulted from those decisions.
Our college age youth, our hope for the future, some of which haven’t or can’t yet vote and most likely have little experience as a taxpayer have been effectively indebted to the student loan system for decades into the future.
The notion of a guaranteed student loan program seemed, on the surface, to be the best solution to getting our next generation educated and ready to be productive members of our growing-in-sophistication work force and, of course, to increase the earnings of our future taxpayers to support our social programs.
So, we made it easy for students and their guardians to borrow the needed funds for higher education programs with reasonable interest rates and pay back schedules. As the adage goes “no good deed goes unpunished.” What we ended up getting was a free ticket for those institutions to increase their tuition and fees and the other associated costs for housing, books, etc. The direct result of this program was a newly minted college educated work force and/or their parents with a debt service that for some will take a lifetime to repay or will leave their parents or guardians with little, or no, nest egg for their retirements.
It should be argued that this is, of course, their choice; but is it an effective choice or one that even makes sense for most students or are they, the prospective students, and their parents or guardians, all caught up in the “everyone needs a college education” contagion?
I have absolutely nothing against a college education, with a few caveats. After almost a decade of college work, I received a terminal degree in engineering. I have also completed numerous courses and programs since I graduated. It is part of the learning process and human beings are constantly learning something new which is one of the reasons we are so successful as a species. If there is a desire to learn, the opportunities are available in both structured and unstructured learning environments. Today with the internet, the opportunities are constantly increasing and evolving with more knowledge-based content available for the desirous student.
It turns out I finished my formal college work with little or no debt. Yes, I worked part-time all during college and spent the summers and holidays working full-time to make ends meet. Since my parents were not in a financial position to help, they did what they could with the occasional supply of food and clothes. It was either work, sometimes two and three part-time jobs at a time, or not go to college. College life consisted of going to class, working, studying, eating and occasionally getting some sleep. There were a lot of us first-generation college kids back then, plus numerous others with limited financial support, and we pretty much knew each other from the disheveled look and sleepless gaze we all sported. There were a lot of us trying to get college degrees without going broke in the process. So, what has changed you might ask?
Student loans are what changed. Well not exactly. With an increasing student loan program, the pressure for higher education to keep the tuition and fees at a manageable level became less of a concern. The management, and dare we say the profitability of the institution, became more important than let’s say the actual student and his/her education, or their future fiscal solvency. As tuition and fees became a growing percentage of the income of the institutions, retention became the battle cry followed closely by grade inflation. The upper management of the institutions became top heavy, often with more in-house legal support.
I often consider the chicken and egg argument when looking at higher education management structures. Did we need more management structure because the world was changing, or did we change the world by increasing the management structure?
The current push by most institutions is in student numbers, and, of course, retention. To increase those numbers most institutions advertise not their academic prowess but their housing and recreational amenities, plus the pristine appearance of their campuses. The debt being incurred by the families seems to be of little or no concern, because we have made it easy to just borrow more.
Thus, the growing cost of that four-plus year college degree gets carried downstream by the student and/or family. Some of these debt obligations could last the better part of a career. With these repayment obligations the student often becomes more concerned about the debt than the career. Self-improvement and family life takes on a secondary importance. Volunteer work and support for important causes take on an even lesser position in life.
At the institutional level the push is to grow ever larger with fancier facilities, even if the students gain little developmental value in the process. The fancier the facility the larger the bragging rights, even if it has little impact on the educational value. What I realized late in my career was that it is the faculty with their charges that make the institution. The bricks and mortar may make it more livable, but if the students and their mentors want to learn and make magic, it will occur often independent of the institutional infrastructure. This will most likely also occur independent of the wishes and directives of the individuals in the management structure. More importantly, this magic can occur in a variety of situations and locations and not just on elaborate campuses.
This may have identified some problems for many of you, or possibly it hasn’t. I do hope everyone agrees that advanced education has become too expensive with a debt legacy that will most likely outlive the parents of the children being sent to these institutions.
We clearly need a solution to this growing problem and loan forgiveness does not solve the problem. In fact, loan forgiveness adds more inflationary debt to everyone. I suspect the solution is multi-faceted and I doubt that any one person or group has all the answers or solutions.
I understand the need to provide an advanced education for our doctors, engineers and scientists. There are other disciplines just as important but, in many cases, some students leave our institutions with a degree with no specialty they will ever work in. The sometimes-facetious statement that college life helps to mature the student for their future work life, really translates into an expensive babysitting service where for some students becoming gainfully employed would be a better alternative. Either way this latter group will leave the institution with a major financial burden and a limited potential to make more than debt service and to eke out a limited livelihood.
The question now becomes what happened to trade schools and apprenticeships. These alternatives provide a less expensive path to a career and as for a college degree there are many internet-based degree programs gaining popularity and accreditation. While it may take longer for these alternate programs to lead you to a formal degree, you can be employed and paying your way to zero debt at each graduation. As for the brick-and-mortar institutions, they need to find a way to minimize the fees they are charging and get on with educating and not sports programs, luxury housing, over-priced recreational facilities, and other capital projects that often have little impact on the students and more on the solvency of the positions at the top of the management structure.
Unless you are only after the numbers of students and the size of the institution those numbers represent, then I suggest you get on with letting your faculty mentor our next generation of students without the debt legacy we are saddling them with. Note also you may find these graduates will be more inclined to help your institution in the future if they are financially healed themselves.