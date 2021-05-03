As if dealing with the global pandemic and threat of COVID-19 wasn’t enough, or the nonstop arguing about social distancing and mask mandates (which were only there to help us, not hurt us), Kanawha County and the city of Charleston are now dealing with what one top official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described as the “most concerning HIV outbreak in the country.”
Only making matters worse, it also would appear that shootings and senseless killings in Charleston have yet to slow down. In fact, these shootings seem to be a normal part of our daily life here in Charleston and across the country.
It would be fair to say that West Virginia’s largest county, and our capital city, have their hands full, in addressing problems on all fronts relating to public health. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I know we need to do better as a community. We are accountable to one another, and it’s time we started acting like it. We need to treat all people in this city with dignity and respect, and remember that, in matters regarding public health, we ought not hold biases against anyone.
We should strive to be compassionate toward the health care needs of all members of our community. As a public health undergraduate, I strongly believe in the responsibility the public health community has to save lives. Public health professionals are obligated to treat illness and disease without bias.
Gun violence is a public health crisis within itself. I’ve lived through it and dealt with the pain of losing a loved one too soon. On March 17, 2018, in Kanawha City, I was in the room when my best friend shot himself and died. In recalling that moment, I think a little bit of me died with him. My life changed forever.
Now, more than three years later, I’m sitting in my home office in Kanawha City, just a few blocks from where he lived, and thinking about the recent shootings that have taken place in Charleston over the past few months.
It wasn’t but a week or so ago that I was standing before the members of Charleston City Council and the mayor at the April 19 meeting, pleading for the citizens of Charleston to do better for each other — and the rest of our community. Imploring us, as a community, to stop this senseless gun violence and killing.
I think about my friend every day. I reflect on his life and our friendship. I think about his family and how much pain they must be in that he is no longer here with us. It can be difficult to describe at times. Take a look around, this is happening everywhere. Americans everywhere live with the very understandable fear of being gunned down for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I worked in the prison system as a correctional officer, I know for a fact that a gun in the wrong hands is a disaster waiting to happen.
When are we going to say enough is enough? I am thinking of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. She should still be here, patrolling and protecting the city she loved so much. Gone too soon. I am thinking of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. KJ was an 18-year-old senior at Capital High School. I think about how his life was really just starting out.
It reminds me of when I graduated from Capital High alongside my friend. Those are supposed to be some of the best moments of your life. Another life cut way too short. For what? Why? I think of young mothers, like Chastanay Joseph. She was gunned down at 22 years old, and her 3-year-old child was shot, at the Vista View Apartments on Renaissance Circle. Why? It makes me concerned for the state of affairs in this city, and the rest of our country, that we could simply be out minding our own business and be needlessly gunned down.
I can’t sit back and be quiet anymore. I’ve kept my mouth shut on this issue for far too long. I’m tired of being silent. I’m tired of seeing something wrong and not standing up and calling it out. I’m tired of being complacent. We all have a role to play in making this city a better place.
What’s happening in Charleston is wrong, and while I might not have all the answers, I’m not going to back down on this issue of senseless gun violence, or any other public health crisis for that matter. I support responsible gun ownership wholeheartedly, but this isn’t the case here. Some people out there won’t think twice about shooting you dead in a public street. What’s stopping it from being your name plastered all over the newspaper headlines and TV stations? Luck? I’m not going to gamble with a thing like that.
You can close your eyes and pretend that these problems in our community don’t exist. You can walk through life with your rose-colored glasses on all you want. You can act like people in addiction don’t exist. You can act as if they aren’t there. You can do all those things, sure.
It doesn’t change the fact that these problems facing our community, and these people who are suffering here in Charleston, are very real. They do exist. The only thing we do by ignoring the cries of those in need is that we allow them to suffer in silence. Alone. Are we really the same people who pack our church pews on Sunday and profess that we love our neighbors? That we love and accept all people as they are? That’s a really warped sense of love.