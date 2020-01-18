James Elam: Correcting the Corrections photo

The recently unearthed Corrections photo showing trainees giving a Nazi salute is not only disgusting, it’s disturbing. It speaks to a larger issue occurring in our criminal justice system throughout this country. It does not represent the uniform I was proud to wear — which happens to be the same uniform those in this picture were wearing.
This photo represents hatred and ignorance. It does not represent the brave men and women who work day in and day out behind those walls and barbed-wire fences, far away from the view of the public eye.
The men and women in the West Virginia Division of Corrections risk their lives in places hardly any of us would volunteer to go, and most of them are just as disgusted by this photo as I was. The problem here is that too many of these cadets and instructors weren’t disgusted, whatsoever.
The cadets who thought the gesture was inappropriate and wrong, but went along with the crowd, are just as guilty as many of the instructors who stood by and let this happen.
Specifically, it’s troubling that instructor Karrie Byrd seemed to be proud that she was viewed in such a regard. As uncovered in the investigation, Byrd remarked to a Corrections Academy secretary, “That’s why they do that, because I’m a hard-ass like Hitler.” More baffling is that other instructors, who admittedly thought the photo and gesture were wrong and inappropriate, still didn’t report it to superiors. This is unacceptable.
When I became a correctional officer, it was because I wanted to help and protect people — people whom I felt society had forgotten about; people whom society had failed to protect. It wasn’t about power, it wasn’t about my ego. I simply wanted to help others. That is the mission of Corrections: to rehabilitate those offenders who will eventually be released back into society.
Corrections is complex. It requires integrity from our officers and staff. Despite your personal feelings about some of the crimes your inmates have committed, your duty is to protect all your offenders and the state of West Virginia.
While I can’t defend what some inmates have done, all Corrections employees are required to be a positive role model to inmates and provide help and guidance when they need it. That is what correctional officers are supposed to do.
Respect for your fellow man is your only real armor in a state correctional facility. In a prison, respect is everything. Respect can be the difference of going home that day, versus getting hurt or killed. Respect will take you the furthest in life, regardless of who you are or what your job title is.
So, when this photo was released, my heart sank. It goes against everything I stand for. It goes against basic humanity and decency. It displays a complete lack of respect for others. It makes me feel ashamed of my service in Corrections, something I was once extremely proud of.
The fact that this picture was even taken makes my blood boil. It angers me that such hate and ignorance still exist in the world. It is incomprehensible why these officers and instructors thought this was acceptable.
We fought a war over keeping Nazi symbols and gestures like this out of our society. We need to call this what it is: disgusting, disturbing and unacceptable. Unfortunately, this has now been labeled the face of West Virginia Corrections throughout this country and the world.
This photo furthers anti-Semitism that is already occurring in this country. It incites pain, anger and discomfort throughout the country and the world. It effectively hinders the operations of our Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
We must grow from this. I applaud Gov. Jim Justice for terminating all those involved. However, we still need to do more. That is why, as a former Corrections officer and candidate for the House of Delegates in the 36th District, I am issuing this call to action:
We must first enhance and review our cultural diversity and sensitivity training for all Corrections employees. Second, we must establish, through legislation, an anonymous reporting hotline that any Corrections employee can utilize to report incidents of concern without fear of retaliation. Third, we must continue to increase salaries for Corrections employees, to recruit and retain the best candidates for these positions.