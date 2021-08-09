It’s fair to say none of us want to see the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that occurred last year repeated.
So many people lost their way of life as a result of the pandemic. Some small-business owners were forced to close their doors permanently. This doesn’t even compare to how many lives we’ve lost to the virus. To date, more than 617,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. It is undeniable that anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are among those who have died. This should be direct proof to all people that the coronavirus doesn’t care about your political affiliation. COVID-19 can kill you. The only chances we have of killing the virus instead, is vaccination.
Have we learned nothing from the events of the previous year? I was as surprised as everyone else when the virus first appeared in the United States. Now I’m just completely baffled as to how many people in the U.S. are continuing to deal with this on-going health crisis. This virus is a matter of public health, not politics. It has always been a matter of public health. Now with the delta variant, and other variants emerging, we are trending in the wrong direction again with COVID-19.
Instead of being sensible, rational people, some of us have descended into what can only be described as complete madness and behaviors that are damaging to the rest of the population. Unvaccinated people are a clear and present danger to not only themselves but everyone around them. Whether you like it or not, these are the facts.
Vaccination is not only safe and effective, but it is also the only way the United States has any chance of returning to any sense of normalcy. We were doing so well over these past few months, and the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in West Virginia, and throughout the United States, were trending down. Now, it’s the complete opposite, and things are starting to look quite grim again. The only solution at this point is to continue social distancing, the use of face masks/coverings and getting as many shots into arms as we can.
Vaccines protect humans from COVID-19 by supplying antibodies that bind to the spike protein and prevent the virus from entering our cells. Vaccines can prevent serious sickness and make people less infectious to others by drastically lowering the number of viruses that enter their cells.
All we have to gain by continuing to politicize this health crisis and global pandemic is more deaths and more economic disaster. We can’t afford another economic shutdown like last year. I keep telling myself that we’re better than this, but if I’m being honest, I’m disappointed in many of my fellow Americans. The behavior of some people over the last year has me seriously questioning if we are really united against this virus at all. Any reasonable person should be scratching their head and wondering why we are still continuing to deny facts and science.
I say shame on those in positions of political power who purposefully stand in the way of us combatting this virus. I am putting my faith in science and the brave men and women in the health care industry who are on the front lines of fighting this evil killer every day. Don’t fall victim to the memes and misinformation. We should all get vaccinated to not only protect ourselves, but also our loved ones and other people around us. To not do so at this point is selfish.
I think this speaks to a larger social issue that I’ve noticed more and more throughout the U.S. It is becoming increasingly evident that some people really just don’t care about other people anymore. Why else do you think people say “Don’t read the comments” on social media postings? What happened to the days where we had kindness and compassion towards everyone? Even strangers? We must remember that we are all one big American family; we can do better than this.
It’s sad that we’re this far along in the pandemic and we still can’t stop all the political bickering and squabbling. This is just absolutely backward at this point, and people will die as a result. Why should the rest of us suffer at the hands of the hopelessly misguided and ignorant?
I agree with President Biden, to those who aren’t looking to help in solving the challenges of the pandemic, the message is clear: Get out of the way.