James F. Humphreys: Manchin's conservation bill will help virus recovery (Opinion)

Our lives have been turned upside down as our attention and that of our nation has been focused on the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Moving ahead, we’ll rightly need to focus on personal and economic relief and recovery.
In this light I recognize Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his efforts on an important issue that’s understandably taken a back seat to the COVID-19 crisis but will have an important role to play moving forward.
In December, I wrote a column urging passage of Manchin’s permanent funding bill for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. For those who aren’t aware, that fund is one of those rare Washington ideas that makes sense and actually works. Adopted 55 years ago, the program utilizes royalties paid by offshore oil and gas drillers to protect and preserve natural resources to benefit people in every state without using a single penny of taxpayer dollars.
The conservation fund has been an important tool for outdoor recreation economies, gateway communities and others reliant on natural and cultural resources for their livelihoods as well as for communities to create and maintain parks, trails and quality outdoor spaces that are vital to our physical and emotional well-being.
In West Virginia, the conservation fund has provided funding to help protect places such as Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and Canaan Valley State Park and to secure river and rock-climbing public access points along the Gauley River.
The only problem with the fund is that it proved too tempting a target for Congress and was raided during the appropriations process. In fact, over the life of the program, nearly half the money intended for the program has been diverted to other programs, many of which have had no conservation-related purpose whatsoever.
The March 9 introduction of Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act was poised to change all of that, just as the coronavirus began to dominate our national consciousness. A remarkable coalition of Democrats and Republicans, moderates and conservatives, Eastern and Western states, joined to support this landmark legislation guaranteeing full funding for the program to the tune of $900 million a year while protecting it from the vagaries of the appropriations process.
This successful effort is unusual in these hyper-partisan times because, not only was the bill introduced with strong bipartisan support, but it was done so with the backing of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Thanks to Sen. Manchin’s coalition-building and leadership, for one shining moment before all the COVID-19 chaos, Congress came together behind meaningful, common-sense legislation that will benefit communities in virtually every state.
Sen. Manchin’s bill — which also includes $9.5 billion over the next five years to address maintenance backlogs for national parks and other public land — also could play an important role as Congress turns to addressing the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus lockdown. This bill helps promote economic growth and recovery by putting people to work on park infrastructure projects and investing in recreation, travel and tourism businesses hard-hit by the economic crisis.
Full funding for the conservation fund would help ensure that future generations can enjoy the rich, natural beauty of our nation and that these assets continue to be important revenue centers for tourism and outdoor recreation.
As our communities recover, we need to safeguard the funding that goes toward our parks, trails and public land to guarantee access for people who benefit from these resources for their emotional and economic well-being. As President Theodore Roosevelt, who created the national park system, once observed: “The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets, which it must turn over to the next generation increased and not impaired in value.”