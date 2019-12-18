James F. Humphreys: Preserving Land Water Conservation Fund crucial (Opinion)

Fifty-four years ago, through a bipartisan effort, Congress established the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the purpose of protecting land, water and recreation areas to ensure conservation and recreation benefits for all Americans. It was a simple but brilliant idea to use royalties generated by offshore oil and gas drilling to conserve special places in all 50 states without using taxpayer dollars.
The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain and Great Smokey Mountain national parks are just a few examples of some of the national treasures that have benefited from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Here at home, West Virginia has benefited, as well, receiving more than $243 million on more than 500 projects in 54 counties. These include Dolly Sods, Blackwater Canyon, the New River Gorge and Babcock State Park, but it also contains funding for Little League fields, public pools, playgrounds, campgrounds and even public hunting and fishing areas. In other words, there’s something for just about everyone.
The LWCF has been one of those rare ideas from Washington that actually worked and makes sense. The concept is simple: Utilize revenue generated by the depletion of one natural resource — in this case offshore oil and gas — to protect and preserve other natural resources that benefit people in every state. Add to the mix that the fund has enjoyed strong, bipartisan support and you have something as rare as hen’s teeth.
As with most things that sound too good to be true, the LWCF is facing some harsh realities. Congress has found it impossible to keep its hands out of the LWCF wallet and, over the life of the program, has diverted more than half of its revenue to things that have nothing to do with what the law was intended to accomplish.
In fact, only twice in the fund’s 54-year history has Congress appropriated full funding to support the original purpose of the law. Imagine if we could instantly double that. Well, we can.
Permanent funding for the LWCF is an idea that just makes sense — and it doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny. Permanent funding would guarantee that the LWCF isn’t held hostage by politics and that it doesn’t become a political football during annual congressional budget battles.
And to be sure, this isn’t a Democrat vs. Republican or even liberal vs. conservative position. The Senate passed permanent reauthorization of the fund by a 92-8 vote in February, and West Virginia’s own Sen. Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, has introduced legislation to permanently fund the LWCF. His bill has strong bipartisan support, including Republicans Cory Garnder of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Steve Daines of Montana, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Sen. Manchin’s permanent funding for LWCF passed out of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee with strong support and deserves to go to the full Senate for a vote.
At a time when Congress is more divided than ever, we have a rare opportunity for members on both sides of the aisle to work together to accomplish something that benefits all Americans. Passing this important piece of legislation would be a great legacy for Sen. Manchin and great news for our country.