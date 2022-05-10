In rural communities, hospitals, primary care practitioners and certain specialty physicians are essential to assure access to quality, timely and convenient medical care. They are severely threatened. The expansion of corporate medicine is an often hidden contributing factor.
Nationally, over 100 hospitals, mostly rural, closed between 2010-19. The publication Becker’s Healthcare recently noted a consensus group predicted that, of 2,176 rural hospitals, 441 are at risk of closure. A rural state like West Virginia is at the bottom in per diem hospital reimbursements. Although, largely through government support, the state has been able to maintain rural primary care, the continuation of basic emergency, surgical, anesthetic and obstetric services remain in jeopardy. Inflation contributes to the problem.
Corporate medical care and financing networks promise the public quality care at reduced cost by operating — or influencing the operation of — care delivery by improved management. Others claim the savings, that end up as corporate profits, are more the result of denying patients the best care, medicine and support they need. This debate continues, and is beyond the scope of this article.
However, these entities negatively threaten rural health care delivery with a series of processes they inflict on institutions and facilities that will not join their networks or abide by their selection, utilization and payment rules. Corporate interests know they cannot economically run full-service care with their own staff members in many outlying communities, so they employ indirect means to limit care and payment, while claiming they are assisting the patient to receive better and cheaper care.
Among these processes are “prior authorization” of certain procedures, prescription drugs and services, “step therapy” and, more recently, “surprise billing,” all allegedly to assure patients receive the best care and services at the lowest price. The inference is that rural physicians and facilities are giving unnecessary care and medicine while charging exorbitant fees.
The latest move, a noble gesture with which most would agree, is eliminating surprise billing through a recently enacted federal law that requires patients know in advance what their hospital care will cost.
Nobody disagrees that patients should not be victims of surprise billing and that hospitals and networks should have an obligation to inform patients what is and is not covered by their insurance/network. Car dealerships do it all the time when one buys a car. There is a base price, and all sorts of extras and options.
In an emergency, nobody realistically knows what it is going to cost or if a network or insurance is going to set limits on certain services. The insurer/network should initially disclose this when they enroll people.
Unfortunately, that is not how it works. Someone other than the patient must make up the shortfall when the patient belongs to a network of which the treating hospital is a member, but certain services are provided by non-network physicians. The physicians would have to settle for a fee less than they usually charged other patients, so neither the patient, hospital nor corporate entity would financially suffer. This assures corporate profits are not jeopardized, even though that entity should be most responsible for informing patients what is or is not covered.
In urban areas where corporate entities can employ their own professionals to staff their own or participating facilities, there is no issue regarding surprise billing, other than for emergencies at out-of-network facilities.
In rural areas, taking the shortfall out of physicians’ customary fees, to avoid a loss of corporate profits, will make a tenuous situation more perilous. Coupled with the hassle of spending hours debating the best patient treatment, prescription drugs and services with corporate staff, this further discourages rural practice and the ability to assure access to quality, timely and convenient care.