In many parts of the country, football, beer and brats are cherished fall traditions. It extends far beyond the stadium in professional leagues, where rural folks from hundreds of miles away passionately venture in freezing weather, adorned with team paraphernalia, to attend.
There are corporate travel agencies that have cashed in on this zeal by offering packaged tours to the game. An example is the “beer and brat special,” which, for about $100 (depending on location), offers a return bus trip to the stadium, a tier-two seat and a voucher for a beer and brat valued at $10.
Two years ago, the stadium management decided to contract out concessions that were losing money, and the private concessionaires raised prices, with beer and a brat costing $10 apiece. Although everybody gripes about the prices, they are not unusual for major sport arenas.
Last year, when the fans riding the “beer and brat special” arrived at the stadium, they were surprised to discover their voucher was $10 short and complained to the tourist company. Rather than provide the fans an additional $10 voucher and raise their package price to $110, they refused, claiming it would cut into their profits and they would lose customers.
Instead, they claimed the stadium and concessionaires should fix the problem by cutting beer and brat prices in half. In fact, the tourist company CEO mentioned that he knew many bars near the stadium where you could get a beer and brat for $8. When neither offered to help, he went to the county and state governments, and they passed a law requiring the concessionaires to cut their prices to a “fair” level, determined by a government arbitration board.
The concessionaires claimed their profits were very reasonable and much lower than the profits of the tourist company. Furthermore, they noted that folks who came on their own or through another tourist company paid the posted price and these people should not have to pay even more so the tourist company initiating the action can maintain its profits and sub-cost marketing offers.
It is doubtful that everyone will agree what is “fair” and the concessionaires will agree to cut their prices. It is more likely that they will cancel their contracts and pack up. There will be no more brats, beer or “brat and beer specials” for many diehard fans.
The analogy to the “No Surprise Act” enacted by Congress limiting medical charges is not exact, but close enough. I could survive fall without the beer and brat, and it probably would be a positive for my health status. However, I feel and fear the threat of losing rural health practitioners and facilities, to assure corporate medical companies’ profits.