American Medical Association President Jack Resneck Jr. recently conveyed a humorous, but Kafkaesque, personal experience protecting a patient from the harms of prior authorization of a procedure through insurance. After he had finally found a treatment regimen that worked to quell the patient’s chronic disease manifestations, the insurance company announced that it no longer would pay for the treatment because the patient no longer had the manifestations.

In other words, try something cheaper until it reoccurs.

Dr. James Felsen is a semi-retired public health physician living in Great Cacapon.

