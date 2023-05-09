American Medical Association President Jack Resneck Jr. recently conveyed a humorous, but Kafkaesque, personal experience protecting a patient from the harms of prior authorization of a procedure through insurance. After he had finally found a treatment regimen that worked to quell the patient’s chronic disease manifestations, the insurance company announced that it no longer would pay for the treatment because the patient no longer had the manifestations.
In other words, try something cheaper until it reoccurs.
This would be lousy medical practice and raises concerns as the artificial intelligence world expands. Have the wonderful biomedical advances, but their often-high costs, necessitated that cost-effectiveness analysts control physician practice? This goes far beyond prudent purchasing, use of generic drugs, price transparency and other cost control measures.
The May 5 American Council of Science and Health Newsletter had articles by Chuck Dinerstein, M.D., MBA and Henry I. Miller, M.S., M.D./Shiv Sharma, DDS that delve into critical aspects of this issue.
Dinerstein reviews the enormous healing potential, but costs, of recent genetic, immunological and other therapies. Single or sequential application of certain therapies carry price tags in the millions. Sickle Cell Disease, hemophilia and Alzheimer are a few of the better-known conditions.
He introduces the cost-effectiveness methodology measure, Quality- Adjusted Life Year (QALY), which could theoretically be used to determine whether it is cost-effective to utilize a new, million-dollar intervention in a patient rather than the traditional therapy used to date. Theoretically, if a newborn with condition “X” normally is expected to live to 15 years of age in a reduced-quality state, and require $500,000 a year in medical costs, and a $3 million intervention at birth could result in a high-quality normal lifespan, the choice is a no-brainer.
In the real world, seldom are the numbers so precise and “quality” of life (measured on a 0-1 scale) so clear with considerable variation among individuals. For example, how much could the quality-of-life years increase in a moderately afflicted Alzheimer patient with a five-year life expectancy? Would it be worth $500,000 of a new quality-of-life improvement drug?
Physicians have made decisions like this with patients and families for years. However, the costs involved in many of the emerging interventions are beyond the reach of most families. That makes it likely that government financing will be the only option for most families. Will a government AI-backed, cost-effectiveness expert or physician most influence the decision of the best candidates if funds are limited? Will every patient who wants the million-dollar therapy get it, much like dialysis, even if there is significant variation in likely benefits? Can the country afford it?
Miller’s and Sharma’s article explores a different aspect of this issue. They discuss the many low-cost patient- and population-based public health and preventive interventions that are available to help people increase quality-of-life years without the need for million-dollar decisions. Perhaps, we should increase our efforts to assist physicians, populations and public health entities expand these.
None of us wants to be told that our insurance company will no longer pay for our hypertensive drugs that work because we no longer have elevated blood pressure. However, the more the patient’s and physician’s roles in determining the best treatment for each unique patient are diminished, the more machines and analysts will determine our fate.
This is just the beginning.
Dr. James Felsen is a semi-retired public health physician living in Great Cacapon.