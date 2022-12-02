Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Few citizens, health workers or politicians are pleased with the status of or accessibility to health care in their respective communities. Most believe things would greatly improve if they controlled resources and legal authorities. But are the deficiencies really a question of who decides or, rather, the failure to have an effective and efficient system structure to define who decides what and how? More importantly, why are we in this predicament?

Each day, the news media is filled with criticisms of Congress, executive agencies, courts, state legislatures/agencies and medical groups for making bad health policy decisions or failing to act. A simple example involves the role of health professionals, legislatures and courts in assuring quality reproductive health services in a community.

Stories you might like

Dr. James Felsen is a semi-retired physician specializing in public health. 

Recommended for you