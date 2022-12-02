Few citizens, health workers or politicians are pleased with the status of or accessibility to health care in their respective communities. Most believe things would greatly improve if they controlled resources and legal authorities. But are the deficiencies really a question of who decides or, rather, the failure to have an effective and efficient system structure to define who decides what and how? More importantly, why are we in this predicament?
Each day, the news media is filled with criticisms of Congress, executive agencies, courts, state legislatures/agencies and medical groups for making bad health policy decisions or failing to act. A simple example involves the role of health professionals, legislatures and courts in assuring quality reproductive health services in a community.
In the Nov. 28 edition of “MedPage Today,” a nurse practitioner, Shawana S. Moore, lambasted courts and legislatures. She pleaded that doctors and nurses activate to fight lame legislators and others to assure needed reproductive health services, especially in underserved communities. I applaud the advocacy. Doctors and nurses have an important role in assuring continued access to necessary and legal medical services, but others (including physicians) also have a legitimate right to try to protect unborn beings. Regardless of personal beliefs, how will each community assure access to necessary services?
Also on Nov. 28, CNN reporters Elizabeth Cohen and Lauren Mascarenhas described the alleged plight of various community health workers who claim they provided invaluable services during the COVID-19 pandemic but are now being denied new federal funds designated to improve local public health response capability. They infer that the funds are being ripped off by state and other health agencies even though they are the primary local responders.
Ironically, during the COVID crisis, extra community health center federal funding was made available. In some instances, it was not directed to address the emergency COVID crisis but used for building expansions and refurbishment of clinics.
The numerous disagreements and discord regarding masking, business and school closings, vaccinations, visitations and other COVID issues are well known and beyond the scope of this article.
How does a community address the most serious environmental, clinical and social determinants of health and assure priorities are set? Most do not. Priority activities usually are separately determined and funded by distant public and private categorical entities, including Medicare, which provides resources for the social needs of an individual based on what type of insurance policy he or she selects, not on an individual’s needs.
Few communities have a strong structure and authorities to assess and address their most urgent public health, environmental and social needs. An activity is a “community” activity not based on what it calls itself but whether that activity is defined and established within such community structures and authorities. Each year, such structures are weakened, or vanish, at the community level. State and federal entities have a legitimate role, but the local response will be fragmented, duplicative, ineffective and inefficient without a strong overall community health structure.
Why? In simple terms, fantasy economics devoid of reality. Every party believes and defends that there are -- or should be -- health resources available to do what they want to do. In other words, a belief that health resources are infinite.
I was amused by a recent Yale University study that allegedly proved that spending millions of dollars on COVID vaccine development/provisions saved society millions of dollars. I am thankful for the protection the vaccine provided me, but it is doubtful it saved society millions of dollars, especially if compared to other available preventive vaccines for conditions such as shingles, measles and HPV vaccines or HIV PrEP medications.
These other measures are highly successful in preventing youth and the midlife workforce from suffering costly diseases and disability that can prevent them from producing goods and services to fuel the economy. COVID vaccines did little to prevent the spread of COVID in this population. COVID’s serious effects were reduced in some, but mainly among the elderly, not youth and the workforce. Many, if not most of the elderly, were retired, producing few societal goods and services, rather depending on resources from societal programs like Social Security and Medicare, increasing as they age.
It is doubtful that positive societal economic savings, from the few workers and future workers the COVID vaccine helped, came close to the economic loss of the vaccine development/provision. The cost of the COVID vaccine for the elderly saved lives and, possibly, the “down the road” cost of COVID care. However, from a pure economic perspective, once one stops contributing goods and services to society, they represent a societal economic loss.
As a senior for over a decade, I am thankful that societal health resource distributions to date consider human dignity, compassion and other factors, rather than pure economic savings. However, it does not detract from the fact that, from a public health perspective, there are many interventions more cost-effective than a COVID vaccine.
Resources are finite. A vanishing system structure to intervene results in ineffectiveness, waste, duplication and inefficiencies.
Dr. James Felsen is a semi-retired physician specializing in public health.