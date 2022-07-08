After reading numerous, shocking commentaries that West Virginia women’s access to abortion services will be markedly curtailed because of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, it was a relief to read a recent Associated Press article that the Women’s Health Clinic of West Virginia is forging ahead to provide what services it can.
The clinic has played a major role in providing reproductive health services to poor populations, including abortion that is not covered by Medicaid or other federal funding except in rare situations. It already is active in enhanced private fundraising activities to cover not only medical costs but, possibly, transportation expenses to obtain out-of-state services.
What is not known is what percentage of abortions sought by West Virginia women were provided by the clinic and how many women they did and could assist if out-of-state medical sources were used. There is little data readily available that notes how many West Virginia women receive abortion services each year, whether they are received in or out of state, where funding is obtained for the medical services and any transportation costs and whether the services received before the Supreme Court decision met the need.
National statistics reveal that 29% of pregnant women ages 15 to 19 opt for an abortion. What is West Virginia’s percentage? With Medicaid covering more than 50% of West Virginian women, one would conclude that most abortion medical and transportation services are self-paid or covered by other private funds, with possibly a few affluent women covered by private insurance. How many clinics will be available in nearby states that provide abortion services?
Nothing here should be construed as advocating for or against using abortion as a medical treatment. That is between a woman and her physician. Personally, I would prefer that health education and contraceptive options would make the need for abortion very rare. However, abortion is recognized as a legitimate, evidence-based medical service, and physicians have a duty to assist patients seeking desired care. Uncertain as to what the Legislature might do, I have elected not to address the use of “morning after” medications.
However, rather than just complain and ridicule, there is a need to plan to meet the population need. Without data, we have little idea how dire the consequences might be with Roe overturned and the state possibly reverting to its law, passed in the late 1800s, banning abortion. It appears most of the costs to obtain abortions services sought by West Virginia women were covered by patients themselves or private sources before the Supreme Court decision, and many procedures were obtained out of state. That is not saying the needs were all met, but that is not related to the Supreme Court decision.
What we need now is for a reputable health group to take the lead to obtain and analyze the data noted above and offer a plan to assure appropriate medical services will be obtainable by the population in need, regardless of any likely future legislative and legal actions.