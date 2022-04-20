Federal and state legislative efforts to cap the amount people pay for certain overpriced drugs is a lousy way to address the issue. We must find better ways, by encouraging more competition and reducing “nonvalue-added” fees.
Most of us praise and support the scientific and technical advances of modern medicine. We do not want them to stop and appreciate that financial incentives are necessary to encourage entities to produce more. Currently, for example, there is great concern that these incentives are inadequate to produce the antibiotics necessary tomorrow to treat emerging resistant strains of pathogens.
Drug consumers, taxpayers (via government) and venture capitalists are the main groups that support our continued progress. Venture capitalists’ support depends on an expected investment return from new successful products purchased by consumers and taxpayers.
The issue boils down to whether the processes involved in the research, manufacture and distribution of a drug are effective, efficient and reasonable, such that the process may continue with maximum productivity and investment incentives, without obscene profits and nonvalue-added waste.
Newer insulins often are the subject of cost caps. First of all, cost caps mainly affect only insured populations, such that the uninsured would not enjoy the benefit. Secondly, who will pay? Will insurance companies, taxpayers or the manufacturer absorb the loss? It is assumed the insurance company, but do not bet on it.
Drug distribution is a giant shell game. Few of the players, pharmacy distributors and insurance companies, pay the “list price” offered by the manufacturer. Deals and rebates, usually brokered by “pharmacy benefit managers” (subsidiaries of major health insurance companies), assure most players a much lower price. In fact, after the games are over, the manufacturer often lowers its list price.
What this tells us is that the initial list price was higher than necessary because manufacturers had to pay off nonvalued-added intermediate brokers. Eliminate these brokers, and that list price should fall. Insurance companies might lose a few dollars, but they could cover that by eliminating their subsidiary pharmacy benefit manager staff.
Competition is the other key to lower prices and, currently, there are some interesting new private incentives underway. Again, there are games played with certain “protections” that slow the speed of price drops.
A similar problem exists regarding reduced pricing imposed by foreign governments, with U.S. consumers making up the difference. U.S. price controls could do the same thing but would stifle innovation produced by the U.S. companies and shared by the world.
I have just touched on several factors that affect the cost of drugs and our future scientific leadership. Patient drug caps just shift costs to taxpayers or others, without addressing the waste and deficiencies of the existing system.