My brother, in his early 70s, has sweetened his quality of life thanks to modern medicine. After earlier knee surgeries and a recent hip replacement, he is back on his beloved tennis court. He, with his doctor’s support, risked the possible side effects of major surgeries and significant co-pays.
Thousands of older people profit from similar cardiovascular, orthopedic and other medical procedures that preserve mobility and activity that enhance quality of life. It is not cheap, and there are always risks.
Currently, insurance and managed care entities have reduced the willingness to allow patients and physicians to weigh the potential “life value” profit and risk of medically approved therapeutics and procedures. Examples include Alzheimer’s drugs, weight loss/diabetes regimens and vascular surgery for people with circulation insufficiency (claudication) in lower extremities. I will spare you the therapeutic names of the new drugs, but they are noted in the media daily.
The defense against payment for new, approved weight loss drugs is that they can have serious side-effects (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea) and users often gain back weight if they stop using the medication. The profits are weight loss and improved cardiovascular health. In actuarial terms, the profit gain is estimated at $2,000 and the cost at around $15,000, but it is unclear if that includes “life quality” gains. Thus, if a person paid an average of $8,000 for health insurance, there is a $7,000 loss for the insurer. How should the loss be covered? Unlike certain other procedures mentioned, this could be a yearly, ongoing cost.
Alzheimer’s drugs vary in potential profit, loss and costs. HMB, a cheap supplement, is being studied, but most new regimens are extremely expensive, preventing a future up to 27% reduction in cognitive and related loss of function. Most individuals and families would relish such a future decline in loss, even if there is no immediate improvement. Medicare is deciding whether — or how — it will cover the significant cost. It is doubtful most families could afford to provide such treatment without Medicare coverage. Thus, taxpayers likely will pay, if approved. Arguments to date against insurance coverage claim the treatment is still “experimental.”
Finally, a recent article claimed that performing vascular surgery for lower limb claudication is a rip-off to increase the income of vascular surgeons and other physicians who perform such procedures. The author claimed that those who declined the surgery had a one-sixth the chance of complications. There was no comparison of the severity of the condition and lifestyle of those who did or did not have surgery.
For instance, in smokers who fail to quit, the risk of future complications is much greater. Patients with minor pain and little activity, especially smokers, are poor candidates. Accountants do a poor job of deciding which patients might be good candidates for surgery, whether vascular or orthopedic.
These are just a few examples of deciding who gets an increased quality of life, who decides and who pays. The process is garbled. Physicians (according to medical standards) and patients need to decide if an individual can profit from certain care with minimal loss, regardless of who will or will not pay. The profession is based on the continued pursuit of scientific improvement.