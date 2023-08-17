Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My brother, in his early 70s, has sweetened his quality of life thanks to modern medicine. After earlier knee surgeries and a recent hip replacement, he is back on his beloved tennis court. He, with his doctor’s support, risked the possible side effects of major surgeries and significant co-pays.

Thousands of older people profit from similar cardiovascular, orthopedic and other medical procedures that preserve mobility and activity that enhance quality of life. It is not cheap, and there are always risks.

Dr. James Felsen lives in Great Cacapon.

