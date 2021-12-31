As a public health professional, I am embarrassed by the manner in which the country has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The failure to mesh science with humanities to forge enlightened policy and action has been deplorable.
I largely have remained silent, but the recent death of E.O. Wilson spurred a comment. Wilson was an outstanding biologist, naturalist and author, recipient of several top prizes and recognition in all these fields, referred to by many as the modern-day Darwin.
Wilson’s study, largely of ant communities, through biologic and social lenses, led to brilliant observations of how civilizations function, incorporating the knowledge gathered from far different scientific and humanistic disciplines. The process is consilience, the unity of knowledge.
Genetics, chemistry, biology, history, economics and other disciplines are meshed to uncover the likely behavior of diverse species as they exist, new knowledge is discovered and change is potentially introduced. Much conflict, warfare, resistance and waste could have been avoided if scientific experts, politicians and others had embraced Wilson’s wisdom in the response to COVID.
In the past month or so, many scientists and politicians have begun to understand and acknowledge principles Wilson described regarding human civilizations, reducing or modifying mandates thrust upon them. Wilson’s cornucopia theory of the historical progress of human civilizations adroitly demonstrates that communities adopt proposed scientific change and mandates slowly.
The caution and slow pace are not necessarily because of scientific ignorance or ingrained inertia to change but concern over retaining civil harmony, unity and productivity reached over many years, often described by nonscientific disciplines. Fear of loss is real, and forcing certain “scientific” behaviors upon populations must be exercised cautiously and incrementally. Success will take time but will occur.
In the COVID-19 situation, the process was further hindered by the fact that there were different opinions within the scientific community regarding the most prudent scientific approaches, as well as several action reversals. Although this is not unusual within the scientific sector, it results in communities being even more cautious and reluctant to change.
Hopefully, we will soon wind down this pandemic and slowly incorporate the lessons, both scientific and humanistic, we have learned and use the “unity of knowledge” to guide the response to the next threat.