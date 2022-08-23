Critics have trounced on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deficiencies in the way the nation has addressed COVID-19 and Monkeypox.
The agency has announced an initiative to study and regenerate the agency to improve its performance. Borrowing from an old cliché, that will be as successful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
The deficiency in the nation’s public health response to these recent threats must be viewed and addressed within the big picture over a long-time frame if improved performance is the goal.
Historically, the federal government’s role in public health was limited and largely focused on international issues, special populations (seamen, Native Americans, prisoners) and the military. Most of the public health activity was handled by state and local governments.
Fast-forward two centuries to the mid-1950s, the federal role had expanded in response to scientific advancement and mushrooming preventive and clinical health interventions. Medical research and drug safety/regulation became major federal endeavors as did creation of agencies to help prevent, track and control biological, physical and chemical threats as well as improve population access to clinical and mental health services.
Non-military health functions were largely located within a federal department along with other responsibilities (welfare, education, health financing) with names like DHEW and HHS. Until Secretary Wilbur Cohen significantly altered the organizational structure in the 1950s, most of the health functions were loosely under a Surgeon General. Cohen placed them under an assistant secretary.
Although CDC had an important research and international surveillance role, its major focus was providing public health tracking, consultation, education and resource assistance (money and personnel) to state and local communities. The other agencies largely addressed community clinical and mental health capacity and access.
Although Cohen’s changes might appear as bureaucratic nonsense, they were much more. The health professional “leadership” focus of the department, public health service and the agencies, was usually occupied by career health professional with experience at the community level. It was slowly replaced by outsiders (many with great professional credentials) with little internal managerial knowledge and clout.
They were largely at the mercy of the Senior Executive Service, which controlled the major administrative authorities and operated within a political, not health, framework. When he was Assistant Secretary of Health in the 1970s, Dr. Ted Cooper, and Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Paul Ehrlich, tried to reestablish public health service health professional leadership but were not successful.
An exception occurred in the 1980s in the case of how the HIV crisis was handled. Dr. C. Everett Koop, who the executive service did not think would be confirmed as Surgeon General, was able to develop a relationship with - and call upon - key politicians and top agency health professionals to support an integrated, highly successful approach. Although he lacked any line authority or direct HIV funding, his leadership abilities were too valuable for the executive service to attack or agency colleagues to ignore.
However, in most cases, rather, than emphasis and priorities being determined by health professionals, with input from community members and practitioners, “photo op” political factors governed funding distribution and priorities. Categorical funding pushed by constituency groups and politicians, and accompanied by fanfare, became prevalent, often supported by funds previously distributed based upon need.
Amazingly, some of these funds were subsequently recaptured from categorical programs. If a constituency noticed what appeared as million-dollar shortfalls in their favored program activity, the CDC hierarchy at congressional hearings would attribute the problem to lack of adequate financial management training for the doctors who headed the programs. They promised such training. I chuckled at the CDC Director offering the same excuse and solution recently.
Articles by Joe Stephens and Valarie Strauss in the Washington Post in the late 1990s describe this charade in the cases of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Hantavirus.
The lack of public health leadership and capacity at the local level involves far more than CDC. Many local communities have essentially ceded health matters to the states and federal government. As local public health authorities recently were desperate for personnel and funding, many community health centers were receiving large surpluses of federal money. Building renovation, refurbishment and construction by these alleged “community” centers de facto became the community’s priority rather than assisting to address serious community public health problems.
Many of these federal categorical programs and community clinical and mental health ventures have made a valuable contribution to community and national health. However, if resources are limited the current management structure has limited the ability of health professionals to assist government authorities at all levels to most effectively and efficiently address health priorities. Little will change until that is fixed.