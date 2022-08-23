Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Critics have trounced on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deficiencies in the way the nation has addressed COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

The agency has announced an initiative to study and regenerate the agency to improve its performance. Borrowing from an old cliché, that will be as successful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Stories you might like

James Felsen is a semiretired public health physician living in Great Cacapon. 

Recommended for you