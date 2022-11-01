How can one attack the prudence of Medicare Advantage, a federally sponsored health insurance program most enrolled patients and health insurance executives love? By pointing out that, eventually, we all lose, including those enrolled, by supporting an accounting scam that sucks resources intended to maintain and improve citizens’ health to promote increased profits for corporate insurance.
Proponents of Medicare Advantage claim that excellent executive management allows them to provide more quality care and extra benefits to covered populations for less. If so, then why not expand such services to all eligible who want them, regardless of location?
The answer is simple. There are locations where institutional and professional circumstances in health care hinder application of network coercion to force care approval and fees to be usurped by network management executives. The citizens of these locations are denied the opportunity to enjoy extra benefits, even if they might need them more than covered populations. Is this equitable?
Some who are Medicare eligible do not join Medicare Advantage because they fear authorization for care will be made by corporate managers, rather than by their physician. Physicians are most concerned by such practices. Should patients’ extra benefits be denied because a recipient fears such authorization transfer?
Medicare Advantage program executives sweeten their coffers by not only limiting authorizations for care and paying health institutions and practitioners less but by a scam wherein they overrate the health needs of their enrolled population, which results in higher reimbursement from Medicare. Recent Health and Human Services audits have uncovered this practice. Moreover, it is unknown how much necessary care was denied by corporate authorization decisions. In reality, was the care cheaper as claimed or an accounting and coding gimmick?
A 2021 article by Dr. Chuck Dinnerstein, in “American Society on Science and Health News,” and an op-ed by Troy Miller, published last month in the Gazette-Mail, nicely describe the concerns around these topics.
Finally, what is the impact of Medicare Advantage on the sustainability of health institutions and practitioners in certain, especially rural, communities? Support, not disruption, is needed to sustain care provision in these locations.
There are people well satisfied with Medicare Advantage, but many citizens are denied necessary and equitable services because of how it is structured and operates. Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath lauds all the “free benefits” you should make sure you get with Medicare Advantage, whether you need them or not, while others on Medicare or uninsured need them more and go without.
Meanwhile, the insurance corporations running the program are enjoying great profits. As a public policy issue, is this equitable and how we should spend federal funds?
James Felsen is a semi-retired public health physician living in Great Cacapon.