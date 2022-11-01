Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

How can one attack the prudence of Medicare Advantage, a federally sponsored health insurance program most enrolled patients and health insurance executives love? By pointing out that, eventually, we all lose, including those enrolled, by supporting an accounting scam that sucks resources intended to maintain and improve citizens’ health to promote increased profits for corporate insurance.

Proponents of Medicare Advantage claim that excellent executive management allows them to provide more quality care and extra benefits to covered populations for less. If so, then why not expand such services to all eligible who want them, regardless of location?

James Felsen is a semi-retired public health physician living in Great Cacapon. 

