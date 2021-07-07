Recent articles note that the West Virginia Legislature is exploring reforming local public health. It is not alone.
Many organizations and government agencies also are struggling with the same issue. These discussions swirl around authorities and essential services, rather than first defining the locus of leadership responsibility for performing certain essential functions. They seldom lead to successful reform.
Recently, about $100 million in grant funds was distributed to West Virginia community and public health entities to better respond to the COVID-19 crisis by improving their public health response capacities.
How was it used to beef up functional performance to assure a better COVID-19 response? Newspaper accounts noted that one community health entity was considering opening a new clinic and another refurbishing an existing clinic. Were these the local communities’ highest priority needs to institute a better public health response?
Without a definition of essential functional performance requirements — and an assessment to identify critical deficiencies — we will never know. The example shows how dysfunctional the public health system is from the top down. Whenever a major public health crisis occurs, political entities throw some money at it, rather than identifying and addressing established functional system deficiencies. How much essential capacity remains from the ”threat-preparedness” money dump in the early 2000s?
Here is a simplified version of a different approach. Let us start with a definition: Public health is a civic process by which a population monitors its environment and surveils the health status of its population to promote activities to mitigate threats and protect, maintain and improve the health status of its population.
From the definition, less than 10 functions flow (e.g., monitoring, surveillance, protection, promotion, maintenance) that can be embellished along with a definition of the locus of responsibility for performance of each at the local, state and national level. There is flexibility as to how any political jurisdiction decides to structure these, as long as they are mutually exclusive and describe the whole.
There are suggestions to improve the public health system by defining standard “services” for each local and other system component. The nature and intensity of “services” and who provides them vary, depending on the environment, demographics, legal mandates, resources, available health facilities and practitioners, politics, social determinants, morbidity and mortality data, to mention a few factors.
In my opinion, it is “essential functions,” not services, that should be defined.
Finally, any reform entity must define the leadership role and functions it wants performed at each population level.
I was speaking once with a local board of health regarding the functions I would want to perform as a local public health officer. The president of the board listened intently and responded, “I think that is great, but all we do is get money from the state and spend it like they tell us to do.” In other words, the state performs the essential functions for us and tells us what services to provide.
That is not the model I would select, because it largely relieves local communities from identifying needs and setting priorities for their populations. However, it is a political option. Dumping “crisis” funds on communities with little idea what priority functional deficiencies are to be addressed is wasteful and ineffective. Only serious reform can address these issues.