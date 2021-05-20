More than 75% of people trust the health professionals who provide them with medical care, but under 40% trust the local, state and federal individuals and experts who provide public health services.
Politics, resource deficiencies, partisanship and scientific failure and ignorance are a few reasons advanced to explain these observations.
Experts disagree on the reasons. For instance, some slam the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for straying from controlling infectious disease into addressing various environmental and social stressors the nation faces. Others believe the CDC should delve more into areas such as climate change, gun violence, substance abuse and racism.
A May 13, National Council on Science and Health article, “Pandemic of Distrust — Americans Have Little Faith in Public Health Agencies,” reviews a recent survey by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that provides the “trust” numbers, revealing that the public’s opinion often varies significantly from that of many public health experts and institutions. Politics, ideology and partisanship are suspected to account for such variance as much as scientific evidence.
In this pandemic, scientific knowledge and applications advanced at an extraordinary rate, only surpassed by how much we still do not know. However, the other half of public health — policy — faltered badly in some instances. The institutions and experts involved in policy development and implementation forgot the principle for developing good policy. Also, at times, policy became focused on each individual, rather than the population as a whole.
An op-ed by Dr. Vinay Prasad, published in MedPage Today, does a brilliant job of outlining a core set of principles that separate those who make good and bad public policy decisions. He notes that an individual will always agree with a policy advanced by an “expert” that reflects their own beliefs.
He notes, “unlike your internal ‘personal’ risk thermostat, the policy thermostat actually does have a right answer. We might not know it, but there are surely policies that maximize human well-being and ones that do not. The problem is, there is no set of credentials that predict the people who advocate for good policy from those who advocate for bad policy.”
In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be years before we know which experts were right regarding determining risk and instituting activities to diminish it.
However, while considering the evidence and options, there is a principle outlined by Prasad that helps: “[A] response may require using unprecedented powers like diverting vaccines, breaching contracts, expediting regulation and shutting down movement, or mandating interventions. But you have to use these sparingly. You can’t become an oligarch or dictator. You have to appreciate what people are willing to sacrifice, and what is inviolable.”
Most public health practices were established by communities to assure good policy to protect and promote their health status. The experts need to better engage with each community population to reestablish trust.