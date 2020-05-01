James Felsen: Rolling the dice on a COVID-19 solution (Opinion)

Many political jurisdictions have concluded that, since there are so many unknowns about the course of COVID–19, the best course of action is to keep doing what we are doing but do it better. Others counter that we need to change course or our economy will be in the sewer, creating more overall misery. What should we do?
The most prudent course of action depends on two unknowns — what the virus plans to do and the odds of nationwide availability of an amazingly effective anti-viral drug or vaccine within three to six months. If you wager the virus will be here but the drug or vaccine will not, a different approach could be much more effective.
That approach would be to restore the economy and be super vigilant in protecting high-risk populations, which we failed to do these past few months.
Given the current lack of resources for testing, contact tracing, retesting and effective isolation/sequester of the entire population, it is doubtful we could effectively carry out the current approach for the total population.
Increased testing is the easy part, it is the other functions that will be the challenge and could invite serious public pushback. Meanwhile, the economy would further tank. If the virus decides to stick around, we could repeat this pattern several times until an effective vaccine surfaces or enough herd immunity develops.
If we stay the course, thousands of people will need to be hired and trained to conduct the necessary functions to sequester and isolate thousands of Americans, many with no signs or symptoms of disease. Many are employed or attend school, some living in households that hold three family generations. Upon exposure, do we again close schools and businesses, bar those exposed from school and work or split up families for weeks?
To date, we have largely relied on voluntary compliance and closed institutions. Is the population ready to accept repeat closures and forced, observed sequester and/or isolation for weeks?
None of this argues against reasonable social isolation, masks, hand washing and other preventive measures to protect oneself and one’s neighbors. It helps but is not enough if the virus is still here and immunity is not.
The fact is that only some people who contract the virus become seriously ill. The other fact is, we were not successful in preventing many in the most high-risk populations from getting infected, but we plan to try the same approach, albeit, perhaps improved, on 300 million plus.
Unless the virus disappears, or the effective vaccine will be here by fall, pick red or black on the roulette wheel. The odds are even in this crap shoot.