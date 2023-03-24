Globally, nationally, statewide and locally over the last year the news media has been deluged by articles describing the COVID/post-COVID public health collapse, asserting that, without drastic reform, we are doomed when the next major public health threats occur. Solutions — often vastly different — are offered or inferred.
Below are a few snippets from major newspapers over the past several months.
A group of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staffers attributed the major COVID response problems to then-President Donald Trump stifling CDC leadership and its ability to act prudently. No Trump, no problem.
Other articles stressed a study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “Building the CDC the Country Needs,“ which was prepared by a task force led by Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at CSIS and director of its Global Health Policy.
They noted data acquisition and interoperability, staff flexibility, funding, organizational structure and other deficiencies, as well as Trump. The sentence that most caught my eye was: “The CDC also lacks authorizing legislation, essential to clarify in law the agency’s mission, structure and funding.” It noted 160 separate line items in the CDC budget.
I found most amusing a recent article by Bill Gates, headlined, “I Worry We’re Making the Same Mistakes Again,” which suggested that, to successfully fight future threats, we must form a global health authority to assume command and control when any major threat occurs. I question the political feasibility of such an effort.
There were several state pieces that opined those acting thought they did a good job responding, given the limitations in expertise, resources, backup personnel and clear authorities. In West Virginia, reorganization, accountability and authority changes are starting.
I return to the CDC study noting lack of authorizing legislation essential to clarify in law the agency’s mission, structure and funding and a 160 separate line-item budget. How can anyone prudently offer solutions until these parameters are defined? The same is true for the other public health operations.
I define local public health as a process by which a community (legally defined population) assesses the health status of its population and the environmental and social risks and hazards affecting it to determine and promote priority interventions to reduce risks and maintain/improve the health status of its population. It does not mean the local health authorities, per se, perform all functions and activities to carry out the process. Other government and private entities are often involved but the oversight function remains.
Each entity, from local health to world health, needs a clear, meaningful definition of its public health role that addresses its mission, structure, funding, functions and authorities, and there must be agreement as to the role of each. If government authorities fail to fund the expertise and support needed by an entity to perform its defined role, then a different entity must be assigned the role.
This will require sensitive and extensive communication and negotiation among public health entities that is currently absent to allow meaningful transformation.
James Felsen, of Great Cacapon, is a semi-retired physician specializing in public health.