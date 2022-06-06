In the past decade, I actively participated in the cannabis legalization debate and assisted in developing rules and regulations for implementation. I supported decriminalization but urged that it is not achieved through establishing an alternate medical system to administer it.
Although I personally opposed legalization, if it was inevitable, I preferred the process be administered through a mechanism such as that used in the case of alcohol. Both are substances that have been used for medical purposes but, currently, cannabis dispensing per se is largely under control of a faux medical system, not the traditional one.
Treating cannabis as a “drug” established a foundation that lacked integrity. Cannabis, with one synthetic and childhood seizure use exception, was not adequately researched, and controlled as a medicine/drug, under FDA and other federal and state statutes. There were no package inserts, approved usages, dosage recommendations, etc., that accompany drugs in the traditional medical systems. Although physicians were required to review certain aspects of cannabis treatment, they were not required to prescribe cannabis within the faux system. It was dispensed. These concerns markedly escalated in the past several decades as the variety and potency of cannabis products increased.
In the May 26, 2022, American Council of Science and Health Newsletter, Dr. Josh Bloom presents an interview with Dr. Roneet Lev, a physician emergency and addiction specialist, titled, “Is pot really safe? Tales from the ER.” Lev views herself as neither a fan nor a critic of pot. She describes the clinical patient safety and other consequences of cannabis use under the current mechanisms of care, which makes it difficult to determine patient substance exposure quantitatively and qualitatively.
These include hyperemesis (frequent vomiting leading to weight loss and dehydration), cannabis withdrawal, addiction, dangerous drug interactions, violence and cannabis-induced psychoses.
She notes that the benefits and negative consequences of cannabis cannot be validly determined without further research where the nature and intensity of the substances tested are known and other possible contributing factors, such as use of other drugs, are known and can be measured in comparable ways as to magnitude of effects and potency. So, we are stifled to improve patient clinical and community public health care and education.
HD Media reporter Courtney Hessler discusses additional workplace problems that are the consequences of the manner by which medical cannabis commerce was implemented in West Virginia. Suggesting that any eligible individual that receives cannabis from a dispensary be “accommodated” at work under the ADA is foolish. Just because a worker tests positive for cannabis does not establish that any performance deficiencies were directly related to the type and amount dispensed for the reasons noted above.
Medical Review Officers and occupational physicians consider myriad factors to assess the cause of performance deficiencies and the possibility of reasonable accommodation, when safe, justified and feasible. Alcohol, drugs and many other substances can affect performance and safety. It was a reason to implement employee drug testing. Will we now have to expand intensity “level” testing for all these substances? Like “.08” for alcohol impairment, what is the level for THC impairment? How does it match with expected levels based upon substances and instructions provided by a dispensary?
It is possible that we could accommodate individuals with low levels of certain performance altering substances at work if they would not endanger themselves and others. What is the cost and feasibility of such an approach, and would it apply to all substances? For cannabis, do we have the research data to clearly establish an impairment level, especially if other drugs could be at play? How do we separate physician prescribed, dispensary provided and street purchased substances, especially in the case of cannabis?
Perhaps it is time to treat cannabis as a legal adult recreational substance, with certain restrictions, and let any medical use follow the traditional medical system to protect patients, workplaces and the public.