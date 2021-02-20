Authority is tied to responsibility. Local public health entities arose from the accepted responsibility of local government to surveil the environment for health threats to its population and to take action to protect the population from these threats, promoting its highest possible health status.
The political structures to accomplish this have varied from the nation’s inception and continue to do so based upon multiple factors at play at the local, state and national level, as well as the skills, competencies and capacities required and available, especially as the nature of threats and scientific advancements significantly change.
COVID-19 did not uncover the deficiencies and decay of the U.S. public health system. It has been known for years but neglected for several political and economic reasons. The public health community has advocated that, jointly, federal, state and local governments study the essential functions that should be performed at each level and then assure the competency, capacity resources and skills necessary to perform these essential functions exist as designated at each level.
This transformative action has failed to occur.
In some communities, local government officials and board of health members seldom prospectively review the most critical threats facing their community and make policy and resources changes based upon such an assessment. Seldom do they explore if there is a more effective and/or efficient manner to meet the highest priority needs of the public, perhaps joining with other jurisdictions.
Rather, major funding, coupled with requirements and priorities, is dictated at the prerogative of state and federal officials, whether it meets the highest priority needs of the local community. This assumes the local community even put the effort into seriously defining these.
I neither support nor object to government officials who want to be more involved in studying their community’s public health priorities and advocate for policy changes and resource reallocation to better meet public needs. I am not sure why they would want to invest time in such endeavors unless they believe their health board is lacking the competency and energy to address the strategic direction of the local public health effort.
I also realize such involvement could involve petty conflicts and failure to agree with a decision. That would be unfortunate, as would the need to intervene because of the limitations or unwillingness of board members to responsibly address essential functions. That would be better solved by replacing board members.
The bottom line is that until the essential public health functions to be performed by various government entities at each level are clearly defined — with corresponding authorities, resources and capacity – it is very difficult to assess the role and performance of boards and officials to assure the most efficient and effective models are in place.
Personally, I would love to see local governments more involved in community public health issues.
However, that is from a strategic perspective. If the board of health or executive officials cannot competently perform the strategic leadership required, replace them. It is usually counterproductive for elected government leaders to get involved in tactical concerns unless there is a serious loss in trust, which is better addressed by replacement, not quibbling.