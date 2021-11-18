Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has always pursued his own doggedly independent path, confounding party stalwarts in Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As someone who lives and works in both places, and as someone who served in the Legislature with Manchin for 12 years and counts him as a friend, I believe I can shed some light on America’s most talked-about senator.
As a former state senator and two-time Democratic Party nominee for Congress from West Virginia, I have seen my state’s politics go from solid blue to ruby red. During that time, Manchin’s politics had been consistent. He has never hidden his centrist ideals from the public, even when it would have benefited him politically. Unlike other politicians, who bend with the prevailing winds of the moment, Manchin has stuck to his guns, pursuing market-based policy solutions to create jobs and raise wages, to try and improve the standard of living for families everywhere.
Now, with the Build Back Better framework announced, I think we might have finally bridged the gap between Manchin and those further to his left: a proposal rich in economic and infrastructure investments that helps workers and small businesses and is built on sound economics. The Build Back Better framework fights inflation and guarantees that the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share, rolls back the most egregious tax breaks for the rich and creates millions of well-paying jobs.
By enacting a 3% surtax on annual income above $1 million and an additional surtax for those fortunate enough to earn over $10 million and $25 million per year, we can ensure that only those who have benefited from our economic system the most — in this case, the top .02% of Americans — face tax increases.
As Manchin said only last week. in response to the proposed billionaire income tax, “I consider it my patriotic duty to pay more into a system that has allowed me to prosper to such a great degree.”
The framework enacts other economically sound and broadly popular policies, like preventing tax increases on small businesses and households making $400,000 per year or less, as well as closing the much-maligned loopholes that allow high-net-worth people to avoid paying a 3.8% Medicare tax.
What’s more, the revenue raised by increasing taxes on the ultra-wealthy will go toward funding programs that actively combat inflation. For instance, making child care affordable will make it easier for hardworking parents to enter the workforce — leading to economic growth, not inflation.
The plan also doesn’t rely on borrowing, which can drive up interest rates. New investment in workers and families, like paid family leave and extending the child tax credit, will create a more efficient economy by loosening supply bottlenecks and making it easier for parents to find jobs.
In recent years, and especially during the COVID-19 crisis, new government spending has all been done with borrowed money. That includes the 2017 Trump-GOP tax cuts, which are on track to add $2 trillion to the national debt. The Build Back Better framework is different. All the spending in the plan will be covered by ensuring the ultra-wealthy and multinational firms pay their fair share.
Although deficit spending can be a crucial tool for pulling an economy out of recession or through an emergency like the pandemic, during normal times it can cause interest rates to rise because the government is competing with the private sector for loans. By making borrowed money more expensive, higher interest rates can, in turn, force up the price of household purchases. Too much government spending too quickly can cause inflation, because this larger money supply creates higher demand for goods and services.
But inflation doesn’t happen when new public spending is fully funded with higher taxes on the wealthy. The government doesn’t have to borrow, so interest rates don’t rise; and the same amount of money is coming in as is going out — even though it’s coming from and going to different people — so the total supply of money in the economy doesn’t grow.
The Build Back Better framework likely will end up bringing prices down, because many of its investments will expand the pool of goods, services and workers, lowering their cost. For instance, by building more housing, it will slow rent increases; and by lowering the cost of child care, elder care and otherwise making it easier for parents to juggle work and home, it will ease the employee shortage.
Manchin has made it clear that, to earn his vote for any spending bill, it must be on solid economic footing. It should balance our investment needs with the long-term health of the economy; it must raise revenue responsibly, without harming small businesses or unfairly punishing those who have worked hard; and, above all else, it must rein in inflation.
Under the Build Back Better framework, I think we have found what he’s looking for.